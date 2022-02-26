No joy for Pyledriver as Authority runs out a stylish winner of Neom Turf Cup

Pyledriver finished down the field as Japanese runner Authority made every yard of the running to claim the Neom Turf Cup in Riyadh.

Trained by Tetsuya Kimura and ridden by Christophe Lemaire, the five-year-old was sent off favourite for the extended 10-furlong event on the back of his second place behind Contrail in the Japan Cup in November.

Smartly away, Lemaire soon had Authority bowling along in front with Sir Michael Stoute’s Solid Stone tracking him through the early exchanges while leading British hope Pyledriver was forced to race out wide after being drawn 14 of 14 runners.

He was clearly in trouble at the top of the straight and quickly back-pedalled, leaving Frankie Dettori to try to mount a challenge aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Harrovian.

But Authority just had too much in hand and was always holding him, with Kaspar swooping late to grab the runner-up prize.

American raider Channel Cat dramatically came down in the straight when trying to mount his challenge.

Lemaire said: “I could settle the pace the way I wanted without any pressure and then he used his long acceleration. He did the same in Japan. His strength made the difference.

“I knew he could stay the trip very well. The ground is firm and drawn two I knew I he would be very relaxed over the 2100 metres.

“The Japan Cup is one of the best races in the world and he was beaten by a very good horse (Contrail).”