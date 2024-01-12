No luck on training return, but Henrietta Knight happy to be back

Henrietta Knight enjoyed her first day back on a racecourse as a trainer, despite being out of luck with two runners at Wincanton.

Neither Zettabyte or Ballywalter troubled the judge, but Knight, who during her first spell with a licence reached the summit of her profession, was welcomed back into the racing fold with open arms.

Knight enjoyed tremendous success during her first spell with a licence, winning the Gold Cup at Cheltenham three times with Best Mate.

She was also responsible for Queen Mother Champion Chase and King George hero Edredon Bleu, the Stayers’ Hurdle with Karshi and Victor Chandler Chase (now Clarence House) with Somersby.

Having competed at the highest level of equestrianism before beginning her training career, Knight was always credited with being a great horsewoman and until recently several trainers have sent their horses to her for extensive schooling.

“It was a very good experience to be back on the racecourse,” she said.

“I got a good welcome and I was among people I like being with.

“I saw plenty of people that I hadn’t see for a fair few years, but like myself they have all got a bit older!

“It was a great atmosphere and I’ve enjoyed it.”

She went on: “The first horse (Zettabyte) showed enough to suggest that he will win races in time, but I don’t know when I might have more runners due to the weather – judging by what they are saying there might not be much racing after Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can keep it all running smoothly at home anyway.

“I had such a lovely welcome today, I really enjoyed it.”

Zettabyte, formerly with Gordon Elliott, finished ninth of 15 having travelled well for a long way, while Ballywalter was pulled up at the third-last.