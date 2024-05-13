No rush to map out Group One goal for White Birch

White Birch will look to continue the flying start he has made to the new season by claiming a first Group One victory in either the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh or the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Third behind Auguste Rodin in last year’s Derby, the grey son of Ulysses appears to have taken his game to another level as a four-year-old judged on back-to-back spring victories at the Curragh in the Alleged and Mooresbridge Stakes respectively.

A return to the home of Irish Flat racing for the Tattersalls Gold Cup on May 26 could be next on the agenda for White Birch, although Epsom the following week is also under consideration.

“He’s been very good, it’s been a lovely start and we’re looking forward to the rest of the year,” said trainer John Murphy’s son, George.

“We’re not certain where we’ll go yet, we’re just going to see how he is. He came out of his last race well and we’ll just play it by ear, but he’ll be left in plenty of races and we’ll see how his form is coming up to them.

“The Tattersalls Gold Cup would be an obvious one, or if he needed a bit longer then maybe he’d go to Epsom for the Coronation.

“He’s won his couple of Group Threes now and a Group Two so he’s definitely entitled to have another crack at a Group One, I think.”