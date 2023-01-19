No stopping Loughnanes again at Wolverhampton

Mark and Billy Loughnane continued their excellent run of form as they made it seven and six Wolverhampton winners this week respectively at Dunstall Park on Thursday.

The father and son combination teamed up for a Monday double at the Midlands venue, while the 7lb claiming apprentice also enjoyed a winner for Sean Curran to make it a treble on the day.

Together the Loughnanes claimed another two successes at Wolverhampton on Wednesday and wasted no time in adding to their tally on Thursday’s card either, with 13-8 shot Algheed following up last week’s course victory in the opening It’s Time To Turn To talkSPORT Fillies’ Handicap.

Loughnane senior was keen to heap praise on his son, who has now ridden 12 winners since January 5.

“I keep saying it, but it’s just awesome – it’s the best feeling ever,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“Billy rides so well and his confidence is good. I’ve blown him up all the time and I need to stop now because he’s blowing himself up! He can talk and he can ride away.

“The horses are in great form and it’s just great. It’s a proud house and we’ll just keep it level.”

The Worcestershire trainer swiftly doubled up with the Luke Morris-ridden Serenity Rose in the talkSPORT Download The App Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Second on her last two starts, the three-year-old went one better as the 5-6 favourite.

He went on to complete his hat-trick in the Spreadex Sports Get 40 In Bonuses Classified Stakes, with 8-1 shot Won Love pulling clear of his rivals in the hands of Cam Hardie.

Loughnane added: “His first run for me over six furlongs was good. He’d been running over five furlongs before that and he just wanted to blitz.

“He hasn’t got the best wind in the world and we just want him to relax. The key today was that they went flat out.

“I said to Cam just to keep hold of him and let him finish off and it worked a treat.”