No surprises, as big names all stand ground for National

All the leading contenders for the Randox Grand National have stood their ground at the five-day declaration stage for Saturday’s big race at Aintree.

A maximum field of 40 looks assured for the £1million showpiece, with Corach Rambler heading the market for Lucinda Russell.

Last year’s winner and recent Gold Cup fourth Noble Yeats will bid to join the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll as a multiple winner of world’s greatest steeplechase.

Venetia Williams, who won the prize in 2009 with 100-1 shot Mon Mome, will rely on Cloudy Glen for the late Trevor Hemmings, with Royale Pagaille bypassing the race for the Irish version added to the withdrawal of her Haydock Grand National Trial winner Quick Wave.

The defection of that duo means good news for trainers Sam Thomas and Gordon Elliott, who see Our Power and Dunboyne respectively sneaking in near the foot of the handicap, while Francky Du Berlais, Fortescue, Back On The Lash and Defi Bleu are also guaranteed a run.

Envoi Allen, The Shunter, Gin On Lime and Battleoverdoyen also had places in the field but were removed as the contenders were whittled down to 50, with the Elliott-trained Gevrey and Punitive, who are next on the list, potentially missing the cut.

Our Power, winner of four of his eight starts over fences, including Ascot’s London Gold Cup and the Coral Trophy at Kempton on his previous two runs, carries just 10st in the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon.

Dunboyne, who was runner-up in the Thyestes at Gowran Park and then fourth in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham, is one of seven sure of a place in the line-up for County Meath handler Elliott as he bids for a fourth win following the success of Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018 and 2019).

Delta Work and Galvin, who gave Elliott a one-two in Cheltenham’s cross-country chase, spearhead the Summerhill handler’s team, which also includes Coko Beach, Fury Road, Escaria Ten and the aforementioned Defi Bleu.

Any Second Now, who was runner-up to 50-1 winner Noble Yeats 12 months ago, tops the weights with 11st 12lb for Ted Walsh.

He is one of five horses who will bid to give owner JP McManus a third victory following those of Don’t Push It (2010) and Minella Times (2021).

No less than 34 of the 50 left are Irish-trained, with the all-conquering Willie Mullins set to saddle five in Capodanno, Carefully Selected, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Mr Incredible and Recite A Prayer.