No trip concerns for Festival favourite Lossiemouth

Willie Mullins’ Lossiemouth will bid for more Cheltenham glory as she leads the stable’s string in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

The grey was a highly impressive nine-and-a-half-length winner of the Unibet Hurdle on Trials day in January, defeating Love Envoi in a performance that brought the Champion Hurdle into question.

Connections ultimately decided to leave the mare with her own sex and she is completely dominant in the market as she steps up to two and a half miles for the first time.

She was a Festival winner last season when taking the Triumph Hurdle over two miles and a furlong, however, Mullins has few doubts about her ability to stay the extended trip.

“Lossiemouth was very good here on Trials day and most of my horses have been improving all season for their second run, so fingers crossed everything goes right for her,” he said.

“The race is two and a half miles, so we have to step up to that. I wouldn’t have any worries about it, Triumph Hurdle winners are normally stayers.”

The same stable also runs Ashroe Diamond, the Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle winner last time out and the mount of Patrick Mullins.

“We’ve also got an able deputy in Ashroe Diamond as well, so hopefully we’ll get a result,” the trainer said of the mare.

Patrick Mullins added: “I think she has a huge chance and I think her form is against proper open class geldings.

“Lossiemouth is stepping out of the juvenile division which is hard.

“It’s a great position to be in as there is no pressure and I do think at the trip, she has a great chance of causing an upset.”

Gala Marceau is another entrant from the yard and will be ridden by Danny Mullins after two third-placed runs so far this year, in the Yorkshire Rose and the Quevega Mares Hurdle.

Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth had a season-long tussle last year, with the former getting her head in front in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown but the latter coming out on top during their three other meetings.

“I think it (the Yorkshire Rose) was a good return, she settled much better than she had on her debut last year, so that probably shows she’s a bit more mature mentally,” the jockey said.

“Physically we’ve seen at home that she’s improved that way and I think the trip will be her big thing come Cheltenham. What she showed us in Auteuil last year (winning the Prix Alain du Breil) got me excited.

“The way Lossiemouth won in Cheltenham, it’s hard to see what can beat her, but we were close on her tail last year I think at two and a half miles, hopefully we might be able to frighten her in some way.”

Love Envoi was second in the contest last season and is a previous Festival winner having landed the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in 2022.

Her seasonal reappearance came in the Fighting Fifth, where she was second to Not So Sleepy, after which she was the runner up again behind Lossiemouth in the Unibet Hurdle.

She is proven on the ground, which is expected to be soft, and is stepping back up in trip for trainer Harry Fry and owners the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

“She’s in fantastic form, we’re very happy with her, and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Fehily.

“I think the ground will be perfect, I’d expect a big run from her tomorrow. She needed her first run and that was a big improvement the next time at Cheltenham over two miles and I’d expect her to improve again.

“Hopefully we can see something like her run last year at Cheltenham. The ground is ideal and I think she loves Cheltenham, it lights her up a little bit, we’re hopeful for a big run.”

Marie’s Rock was the winner of the race in 2022 and although she posted a below-par run last term, she has returned this season in good form for trainer Nicky Henderson.

Echoes In Rain is the fourth Mullins runner, with Henry de Bromhead fielding a team of three that comprises Telmesomethinggirl, Lantry Lady and Hispanic Moon.

The field is completed by Jamie Snowden’s You Wear It Well, winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the meeting last year, and Henderson’s Theatre Glory.