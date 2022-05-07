Noble Style makes perfect start at Ascot

Noble Style looked Royal meeting material as he led the Godolphin team to an Ascot treble with a winning start to his career under James Doyle in the Jemima Howden Novice Stakes.

The son of Kingman was a 525,000 guineas purchase and has a pedigree as notable as his sales-ring value, a factor that saw him start as the 6-4 favourite.

Duly meeting expectations with a swift turn of foot in the final furlong, the two-year-old made the perfect start to his life as a racehorse and sparked a successful afternoon for his owners, by a length and three-quarters from Walbank.

“He did everything right, travelled well and won nicely,” Doyle said of the Charlie Appleby-trained bay.

“We haven’t pressed that button before, his fast work at home has always been in hand and he’s done it all easily so there was a bit of a question today but he responded as you’d hope. I’m sure he’ll return to this track in early June.

“He’s got a great temperament on him and comes from quite a speedy family who know this track, so it’s very a very good start.”

Noble Style was the first two-year-old runner of the season for the powerhouse Moulton Paddocks operation – and sets the bar high for the yard’s juveniles this term.

Doyle added: “It’s a bit of pressure when you get on the first one, but it gives you a good gauge and a good yardstick for the rest of them.”

Saeed bin Suroor’s Soft Whisper was the next Godolphin horse to strike, taking the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at 6-1 under rider Pat Cosgrave.

In a tight finish the four-year-old prevailed by just a head under top-weight from Clive Cox’s Spirit Of The Bay.

“I went a bit keen to post, she’s used to running out on the dirt in Dubai and she’s got into that style of racing now,” Cosgrave said.

“She was a little bit keen going to post and it’s hard to make all here, especially under top-weight as well.

“She was out of that gates like a rabbit and I thought if she was going to relax, she’d relax in front.

“She was in a rhythm all the way, they came to me early enough but she wanted to win today.

“She was tough all the way, she’s bounced back today and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”

Young apprentice Harry Davies then sealed the treble for the boys in the blue when landing the Dare To Dream Racing On Facebook Fillies’ Handicap aboard Appleby’s After The Rain.

The filly has won her last two outings and notched up the hat-trick as the 6-5 favourite, just holding off Jamie Osborne’s Crema Inglesa to win by a head.

“She jumped pretty well, I was happy and she settled quite nicely and was able to get her head in front,” Davies said.

“It’d be nice to see her run in something better, she’s an improving filly, Charlie would know better than me but I think she could step up now.”