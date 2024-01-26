Noble Yeats takes in Cleeve contest en route to Aintree

Noble Yeats will take on the challenge of Cheltenham’s McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle as he plots his way back to the Grand National in the spring.

Emmet Mullins’ 2022 Aintree hero had a plethora of high-quality assignments last term, but has only been seen once this winter, bumping into the improving Sa Majeste at Limerick over the Christmas period.

Remarkably, that was just Noble Yeats’ second run over the smaller obstacles and the nine-year-old now returns to a more suitable distance with Harry Cobden deputising for usual pilot, the injured Sean Bowen.

“It’s a classic Emmet Mullins move to say ‘let’s see how we get on over hurdles’ and he needs a couple of outings so we can get him in first-class order for the Grand National,” said owner Robert Waley-Cohen.

“This is the route we are taking at the moment and we will be able to plot our course depending on what we learn.

“I don’t think Limerick on heavy was his idea of an ideal day out on course and I think he will find the better going and track at Cheltenham more to his advantage. I think the horse who beat him at Limerick was a pretty nice horse on the substantial upgrade.

“It was only his second hurdle race and this will be his third, which is slightly weird for a horse that has won the Grand National. We will learn a lot on Saturday.

“Harry Cobden is booked because he hasn’t got a ride otherwise and poor Sean Bowen is off games. Sean is top of the current championship list and Harry is number two and is a first-class rider.”

There is a quality field of seven heading to post, with Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park bidding for a record fourth success in the Grade Two event.

The 12-year-old has proven age is no barrier this season, going down on his shield in both Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle and the Grade One Long Walk at Ascot last month, and his handler believes he deserves to taste victory for the 12th time in his decorated career.

Lavelle said: “Touch wood, he seems good and everything has gone to plan (since Ascot). Hopefully he brings his A game with him.

“He seems in very good order and has run two super races this season – hopefully he can keep that going.

I think he deserves a win at this stage of the season

“He is just extraordinary in how he keeps turning up and it’s exciting to think we are still in the position to be running in these races with him.

“I think he deserves a win at this stage of the season, but it is a good race and we will give it our best shot.”

Paisley Park’s winning run in this race was ended by French raider Gold Tweet 12 months ago, with Jeremy Scott’s admirable veteran Dashel Drasher picking up the silver medal.

The 11-year-old would go on to fill the same spot behind Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and has again proven his quality this term, holding off Paisley Park at Newbury before running valiantly to finish third at Ascot last time.

Nicky Henderson’s Champ is another at the twilight of his career and was not disgraced when fourth behind his fellow veterans in the Long Walk.

“First time back he ran fresh, but he ran a good race and kept staying on and Nicky is hoping he has come on for the run,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“He’s been a brilliant horse over the years and it’s nice to see him being so competitive in these races at his age.”

Gary Moore’s West Yorkshire Hurdle hero Botox Has finished sixth at Ascot prior to Christmas and will now sport a first-time visor as he searches to rediscover his Wetherby form, while Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader tries three miles for the first time having brought up the rear here in the Relkeel Hurdle.

The field is rounded off by Deborah Cole’s bargain buy Flight Deck, who was not far off the protagonists in third at Newbury in November and has been given a break since.