Noel Meade has plenty to look forward to at the Curragh
Noel Meade is excited to see his promising juvenile Catch U Looking return to action in the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
Sixth behind subsequent Group Three winner Ylang Ylang on her debut, the daughter of Harzand opened her account in some style at the second time of asking when powering five lengths clear of her toiling rivals at Leopardstown.
Caught U Looking, who holds a Group One entry in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in mid-October, has not been seen since that dominant success two months ago, but has been pleasing her trainer at home ahead of this weekend’s Group Three assignment.
“She had a little bit of a dirty nose and we just got held up so I had to wait until now,” said Meade.
“I think she’s in good shape and I’d be expecting a good run.”
Another Meade runner who will head to the Curragh with claims this weekend is Jesse Evans, who is due to contest the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch.
The seven-year-old has won his last two races on the Flat, with a narrow defeat to Zarak The Brave in the Galway Hurdle sandwiched in between.
Meade is keen for him to line up in the €600,000 showpiece, even if conditions may not be ideal.
He added: “The ground is the danger, if it gets very soft that might be a problem, but we’ll run anyway as it’s worth a lot of money.”
