Noon stars with Nottinghamshire Oaks victory

Sir Michael Stoute’s Noon Star made a winning return to the track in the feature British EBF Supporting Racing To School Nottinghamshire Oaks Stakes at Nottingham on Tuesday.

Returning to the scene of her 2020 maiden win, the daughter of Galileo was always on the heels of the leader Angel Power, who to her credit took some passing and was fully involved in a thrilling three-way finish.

Having asked his mount to make her challenge inside the two-furlong marker, jockey Ryan Moore hit the front with just under a furlong to go on the 8-11 favourite, but had to pull out all the stops to hold off Martyn Meade’s game Technique, who was beaten a head in second, with Angel Power a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third.

“It’s nice to get her started with a Listed win. She’s done everything right today; she’s battled hard and she’ll come forward for that,” said Stoute’s assistant trainer James Savage.

Noon Star was sent off favourite for both the Musidora Stakes and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Ascot last year and despite being reluctant to put a name on her next destination, Savage stated he believes she retains all the promise she has shown in the past.

He added: “We’ll see how she comes out of the race. She hasn’t run for such a long time and we’ve just got to do what is best for the filly. She’s done physically well from three to four, so she’s an exciting filly to have around the place at home.”

Winning rider Moore was also complementary of the four-year-old saying: “She’s got a very good attitude and hopefully she’ll progress from that.”

However, there was no joy for Moore in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novice Stakes as Marsoul struck at odds of 25-1.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt had been beaten by over 25 lengths in his first two outings, but showed significant improvement to hold off the odds-on favourite New Dimension, who was beaten a neck.

He was probably the paddock pick for most people today, he looks like a nice horse and he ran like a nice horse today

Winning rider Rossa Ryan said of the 100,000 guineas yearling: “He’s a massive, rangy colt and I was a small bit sceptical of the ground, but when I cantered down to the start he floated.

“For a big horse he tends to enjoy this quick ground and I think he’ll get better as the year goes on.

“We’ve always liked him at home and we’ve been kind of scratching our heads when we got to the races. I was always in a comfort zone and when he got to the front, he was a bit green, but he still had enough to hold off the second.

“He was probably the paddock pick for most people today, he looks like a nice horse and he ran like a nice horse today.”

Clive Cox is dreaming of Royal Ascot with his Lost Angel (5-1), who proved to be best in class in the opening Watch on Racing TV Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

She finished ahead of both 2-1 favourite Radio Goo Goo and Family Ties when third on debut at Newmarket earlier this month and took a huge step forward to shed her maiden tag as well as confirming form with those rivals, who finished third and fourth respectively here.

Clive Cox’s Lost Angel wins the Watch On Racing TV Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Nottingham

“She was very professional on her first start and clearly learnt plenty from that. It looked a nice bunch of fillies in the paddock and I’m over the moon. She’s not the biggest, but she’s all heart and she’s very quick,” said Cox.

“She’s a filly that likes top of the ground and she could be a Queen Mary type, no doubts about it. It would be nice to look that way if the ground is on the quick side.”

George Margarson is mulling over whether to send Protected Guest to the Chester Cup or head to Ascot on Victoria Cup day following his win in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

The seven-year-old and Tom Queally avoided the fall of Gumball rounding the home bend to score by three lengths from the front-running Dancing Harry and the winning trainer was thrilled with the victory.

Margarson said: “He might go Chester Cup or he might go for a mile-and-a-half handicap at Ascot a week Saturday as the Guest family don’t live too far away. The prize money is a very big drag to Chester, but whether the race will suit his style, I’m not sure.

“I’ll have to see if Franny Norton is free because I’m not sure Tom (Queally) could do the weight even with a penalty!”

The easiest winner of the day was Gatecrasher Girl, who was backed into 7-2 from 11-2 in the Follow @racingtv On Twitter Fillies’ Handicap Stakes. The three-year-old, who was making her handicap debut, loomed up ominously in the hands of Daniel Tudhope before cruising past the runner-up Reel Rosie to record an easy two-and-a-quarter-length victory.

Tudhope brought up a double when partnering Iur Cinn Tra (6-4 favourite) to make a winning reappearance in the concluding Bet At racingtv.com Handicap, while Miss Marble (6-1) recorded her third win in just six starts when taking the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap Stakes for Simon and Ed Crisford.