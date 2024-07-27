Northern Express steams to International success

Northern Express produced a game front-running performance to pick up a deserved valuable prize in the £150,000 Moet & Chandon International Stakes over seven furlongs at Ascot.

The Michael Dods-trained six-year-old had run well in a series of big handicaps this season without quite claiming top honours, including two runner-up efforts at York and fifth place in the Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting here.

However, he put that right when making all under regular pilot Paul Mulrennan at 22-1, just holding on from fast-finishing duo New Image and Fresh by a couple of necks.

Mulrennan said: “He has been a real good servant to everyone, we discussed it last week that he was just getting a little bit cute in his old age so we popped the cheekpieces on.

“I think he has finished fourth in this race the last twice, but typical of Michael he is great at keeping these horses going year after year and it’s great to get a winner here.

“You have to remember he has won over a mile hence we weren’t afraid to use him over seven and he kept grinding it out.

“He’s been very consistent in knocking on the door, and the cheekpieces had the desired effect. We couldn’t see any pace on and luckily I was able to get onto a fairly easy lead.”

He added: “The owners are all here and it’s massive as it is very hard to come down here and win.”