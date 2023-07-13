Nostrum makes serious impression on return to action

Nostrum created a big impression when making all the running to win the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the Kingman colt was one of last season’s leading juveniles, finishing third in the Dewhurst behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean – like Nostrum owned by Juddmonte.

Forced to miss the Guineas due to a minor setback, Nostrum was making his seasonal reappearance at Listed level but was still sent off the 11-10 favourite against some promising rivals.

Ryan Moore was happy to make the running, settling beautifully, and just like his sire he produced a smart turn of foot when needed.

Going into the dip, when Moore pressed the button the race was soon over and while the previously unbeaten Embesto gave chase, he was beaten by a comprehensive three lengths.

Stoute said: “It was everything I hoped to see. He had been off for nine months, but he was working very well.

“It looked a competitive field, so we weren’t confident of winning, but we knew he’d run very well.

“But he was most impressive. I was very pleased with him.

“He knocked a hind leg and he needed time to get the infection out and get him right again. The last three weeks we’ve been happy that he’d shown progressive improvement. Ryan liked him.”

Coral halved Stoute’s charge to 6-1 for the Qatar Sussex Stakes, but Stoute said: “I haven’t a clue yet where he will go. He could go a mile and a quarter when we want. We have to see how he comes out of it.

“He will tell us if he could go into Group One company next time, but on today’s evidence, I think he’s ready. I don’t know.

“His two-year-old career was brimfull of promise. Things didn’t quite right for him in the Dewhurst. He’s come here today and won impressively and we can only be very happy, because he is a nice, progressive horse.”