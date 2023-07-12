Nostrum primed for delayed Newmarket return

Nostrum will make a belated three-year-old debut at Newmarket on Thursday after recovering from a setback that scuppered his Classic hopes.

Unbeaten in his first two starts as a juvenile, including when impressing in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket in September, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Nostrum was last seen finishing third to fellow Juddmonte runner Chaldean in the Dewhurst Stakes.

Those performances saw Nostrum priced as short as 8-1 for the 2000 Guineas, but the son of Kingman missed out on an early-season return to the Rowley Mile and was similarly ruled out of appearing in the French and Irish equivalents.

He will be a warm order as he lines up against five rivals in a strong renewal of the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

“He’s in good shape and has been ready there for the past few weeks,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“This is the first opportunity to start him back. He seems in good shape and Michael and his team, and Ryan (Moore) all seem very happy with his work and we’re excited to get him back on track.

“He’s still full of promise and his work at home has been good so hopefully, touch wood, we have a clear run for the rest of the season.”

The Shadwell-owned Mostabshir has run three times this season, latterly when almost eight lengths adrift of subsequent Eclipse hero Paddington in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Winner of a Kempton all-weather novice on his sole juvenile outing, Jim Crowley’s mount started his Classic season with a fifth-placed effort in the Craven Stakes, before winning a novice by five lengths under William Buick at York.

Angus Gold, Shadwell’s long-time racing manager, is hopeful the John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Dark Angel will find his optimum level.

“We aimed high early in the year and came back and won very well at York,” said Gold. “He ran fine in the St James’s Palace. We dropped him straight into Group One company and it was always going to be a big ask.

“It will be good to get him back into this sort of company, albeit there are some very good horses and potentially very good horses in there.

“We just need to get on with him. It has been a bit stop-start with him in terms of dropping him straight in the deep end, didn’t work, came back won very well, then back in the deep end. We just need to just find his level.

“This is Listed level and this should be very interesting. It’s a potentially a very high-class race, so it will be very interesting to see how he gets on against them.”

Roger Varian saddles both unbeaten Embesto and New Endeavour, who bids to go one better than when touched off narrowly by Docklands in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In an intriguing affair, Charlie Appleby runs similarly unbeaten Imperial Emperor, who won a maiden on the Rowley Mile in October and followed up on his return on the July course in a novice over this mile course and distance 19 days ago.

The field is completed by Wildfell, who goes up in class and seeks a fifth successive victory for Peter Chapple-Hyam.