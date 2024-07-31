Notable Speech returns to brilliant best in Sussex Stakes
Having run a long way below his 2000 Guineas form at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes, the Charlie Appleby-trained colt had questions to answer.
Even without Rosallion in the field Notable Speech was still not favourite, with that honour going to Henry Longfellow. But having attempted to make all, Aidan O’Brien’s Ascot runner-up looked a sitting duck at the cutaway.
William Buick was sat with a double handful on Notable Speech and just like he had shown at Newmarket, the Dubawi colt quickened up in an instant and put the race to bed in a matter of strides.
In doing so the 3-1 chance emulated Frankel, who was the last Guineas winner to win the Sussex Stakes in the same season.
The William Haggas-trained Maljoom stayed on to finish second, a length and a half away, with last year’s second Facteur Cheval close-up in third for Jerome Reynier.
A delighted Buick said: “He was just firing on all cylinders coming in here today. He was a brilliant Guineas winner with a very rare turn of foot, one you very rarely see, and we saw that again today.
“I’m delighted. Full credit to the team. They’ve done such a fantastic job to get him back after a disappointing run in the St James’s Palace Stakes, where we knew it was too bad to be true.
“He’s such a brilliant horse. He’s a horse that really excites you and it’s a real privilege to ride him.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox