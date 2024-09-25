Novus digs deep for Goodwood Listed glory

Novus returned to winning ways with a gutsy display in the the Foundation Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

Gary and Josh Moore’s filly outbattled George Boughey’s 2-1 favourite Botanical to register a short-head verdict in the Listed feature on the card, the four-year-old’s first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Ridden by Rhys Clutterbuck, the 11-2 chance relished the soft underfoot conditions on the Sussex Downs as she overcame a slow start to show all her battling qualities, and could now head to Newmarket to defend the Pride Stakes title she won in 2023.

“She’s a very good filly, a tough filly, and she got her ground today,” said Gary Moore.

“It’s maybe not quite as soft as everyone is making out, but she was still able to win after giving them a few lengths head start.

“She probably hasn’t had the ground she really wants this season and I’ve probably overfaced her a few times as well. But she is very, very good.

“She will either go to France or go to the Group Three she won last year at Newmarket, wherever the ground is in her favour. Newmarket would be her next race as far as I’m concerned.”

There was a historic moment for owners Wathnan Racing as Hamad Al Jehani and Faleh Bughenaim registered their first UK victory in unison with Solar Aclaim in the six-furlong Heineken Handicap.

Al Jehani and Bughenaim have joined forces to provide Wathnan with a Derby winner in their native Qatar, but Solar Aclaim was a first British winner as a team.

“It was a tremendous result for us this afternoon and Solar Aclaim becomes the first Qatar-trained and Qatar-ridden thoroughbred winner in the UK,” said Wathnan’s Richard Brown.

“Our sport has been going a very long time and firsts are hard to come by, but that is a momentous moment during Hamad’s first year training and he has done an incredible job. It is a huge moment for Wathnan and all credit goes to Hamad and Faleh.”

The 16-1 outsider also gave Bughenaim his first winner from just a handful of rides since joining Al Jehani at his satellite base in Newmarket.

Brown continued: “Faleh has been champion jockey in Qatar and rode the Qatar Derby winner for Wathnan, Jeff Koons formally trained by John Gosden and now trained by Hamad. He’s been over here riding out and is a real talent and I thought he gave Solar Aclaim a fantastic ride.”