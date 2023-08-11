11 August 2023

Nunthorpe an ‘obvious’ opportunity for Azure Blue

Michael Dods says the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is the “obvious race” for Azure Blue and it is “all systems go” for a York showdown with reigning champion Highfield Princess.

The four-year-old started her season by winning Newmarket’s Ellen Chaloner Stakes before heading to the Knavesmire where her match-fitness enabled her to account for John Quinn’s stable star in the Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

She was too keen in the early stages when a below-par sixth in the July Cup next time, but Darlington-based Dods is keen to head back to the Knavesmire for what is sure to be a hot contest and a rematch with what he is expecting to be a much better version of Highfield Princess.

“At the moment we’re thinking of going to York and the Nunthorpe,” said Dods.

“We’re pulling her back a furlong and it will be very competitive if the two-year-olds come in and also Highfield Princess was so impressive at Goodwood.

“We had had a run and Highfield had not when we met before and she’s obviously come on a lot from then.

“But it is the obvious race and at the moment the plan is to go there.”

Mecca’s Angel famously went back-to-back for Dods in 2015 and 2016, while the handler has also seen Mabs Cross rattle the crossbar in the five-furlong dash in 2018 and another of his mares, Que Amoro, pick up a silver medal behind Battaash in 2020.

However, Azure Blue will be running over the minimum five furlongs for the first time in her 15-race career when she bids to add her name to the roll of honour.

“We’re travelling into the unknown,” added Dods.

“They will go a hard gallop and hopefully she will be fine. We’re into the unknown a bit, but it’s worth a try.

“We’re looking forward to it and at the minute it is all systems go.”

