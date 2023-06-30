Nunthorpe consolation on the agenda for Manaccan

John Ryan is targeting York compensation with star sprinter Manaccan following his late withdrawal at Royal Ascot last week.

The four-year-old was due to line up as a major contender for the King’s Stand Stakes under Frankie Dettori, but was declared a non-runner on veterinary advice following his arrival at the racecourse.

While Ryan admits the decision was “hard to stomach”, he is keen to move on and hopes to see Manaccan return to competitive action in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on August 25.

“He’s able to get out and exercise, he’s sound enough,” said Newmarket handler.

“We had a little blip there, but we’ll tick through and see if we can’t prep him for the Nunthorpe. There’s nothing else before that for him, so we’ll do our best to get there.”

Ryan believes a prolonged journey to Ascot was behind Manaccan’s reported lameness and while disappointed his stable star was unable to take his chance at the Royal meeting, he accepts the decision made by the on-course veterinary team.

“It was an annoyance to say the least, but those things have to be abided by,” he added.

“He got to the racecourse and although he was sound, he’d given himself a knock and as a precaution, the vets felt it wasn’t worth taking a chance.

“I don’t disagree, if there’s doubt you’re better to be safe than sorry and we’ll try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“He had a long travel up – he was in the box for over three and a half hours. It usually takes just over an hour and a half from Newmarket and he left early in the morning, but there were accidents and stuff so you can imagine it was tough for him in that heat.

“It was one of those things, it happens. It was hard to stomach on the day as there won’t be another King’s Stand this year, but there will be another option.”