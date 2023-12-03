Nurburgring races home for Fairyhouse success

Nurburgring swooped late to grab Grade Three honours in the Bar One Racing “Price Boosts Across All Channels” Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge was last seen coming home in front of Friday’s impressive Newbury Listed winner Wodhooh at Listowel in September, with Nurburgring later demoted to second by the stewards after bumping his rival in the closing stages.

He was again involved in a tight finish in this two-mile affair, with Kala Conti appearing to hold all the aces before Richard Deegan conjured a late burst from Nurburgring to prevail by half a length on the line.

The Zoffany gelding had to survive another stewards’ inquiry but was eventually declared the 17-2 winner, with 7-4 favourite Batman Girac unplaced.

It has been an extraordinary week, as this has been our third winner in the space of seven days, which is very special

Solness had been a Listed scorer at Fairyhouse in the colours of Bronsan Racing on Saturday and Neil Sands felt the victory had added poignancy following the death of renowned owner-breeder Theresa Marnane.

He said: “It has been an extraordinary week, as this has been our third winner in the space of seven days, which is very special.

“However, it is a win tinged with sadness, as the Marnanes from Bansha House are our partners who have sadly lost Theresa Marnane.

“I was particularly touched by the minute silence here yesterday for Theresa, which was observed with such sincerity.”

Brides Hill had to work hard to justify 2-1 favouritism in the Bar One Racing “Bet 10 Euros Get 50 Euros Sign Up Offer” Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase.

Keith Donoghue’s mount turned in a fine round of jumping but after taking the lead between the final two fences, she was all out to fend off the late challenge of Queen Jane by a head, with the pair pulling 14 lengths clear of third-placed Must Be Obeyed.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell said: “She was top weight and the classiest mare in the race. She needed the line and probably just over-raced a bit on that ground.

“Apart from the first, she jumped really well. We have done an awful amount of schooling with her and I think the penny has finally dropped.

“She wouldn’t want the ground any softer than that and is probably one more for the spring. We might look at Leopardstown, as the ground is often better there.”

The extended three miles and five furlongs of the Listed Bar One Racing “Guaranteed Overnight Prices” Porterstown Handicap Chase proved a stern test on deep ground, but Street Value rose to the challenge at odds of 22-1.

The eight-year-old had not won since January 2022 but he kept finding for Danny Mullins, keeping on to beat History Of Fashion by three lengths in a gruelling renewal.

John Flavin said: “He deserved that, as he got a wicked bad fall here in the race after the Grand National and I thought he was dead when he hit the ground.

“The lads (Miracle Cure Syndicate) deserved a big day like that and they have been with me from the very start.

“To come back and do that is unbelievable. He ran well over hurdles in Clonmel but the ground dried up too much in Carlisle the last day.

“This was always the plan. They went a wicked gallop, which I knew would suit him as he stays, and Danny gave him a great ride. He kept him wide and he jumped great.

“He loves soft ground and is much better going this way. If he got in, he might go for the Irish National one day. The National Trial in Punchestown could be a race for him.”