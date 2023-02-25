Nusret boosts the claims of Irish-trained juveniles ahead of Cheltenham
Nusret ran out a determined winner of the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton – advertising the claims of a couple of fellow Irish-trained contenders for the Triumph Hurdle in the process.
Well beaten the last twice by Lossiemouth and Blood Destiny, he was providing trainer Joseph O’Brien with a third Grade Two four-year-old hurdle prize in Britain this season after the successes of Comfort Zone at Chepstow and Cheltenham.
The race changed in complexion when the front-running Sarsons Risk came down at the last flight in the back straight when still going well.
Several runners were hampered, including the eventual winner, but it left Perseus Way in front and Jamie Moore kicked a couple of lengths clear.
Rare Middleton briefly flattered, but Daryl Jacob was biding his time on Nusret and a mistake at the last by Perseus Way enabled the 7-2 chance to come home a length and a quarter clear.
Scriptwriter, who went into the race as one of Britain’s leading Triumph Hurdle aspirants, faded tamely after a mistake.
The winner was cut to 5-1 from 8s for the Boodles Fred Winter at Cheltenham.
Jacob said: “He’s a lovely horse. His Punchestown win was very good while the ground at Leopardstown was a bit soft for him.
“His preferred angle is going right-handed but we’re very very happy to have him.
“I managed to side-step the faller and actually didn’t lose that much ground.
“After that it was pretty straightforward, let’s hope he will go to Cheltenham where it would be the Boodles.”
