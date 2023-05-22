Oaks challenge not ruled out yet for Bluestocking

Connections of smart filly Bluestocking have not ruled out the possibility she could still run in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday week.

The daughter of Camelot won a decent Salisbury novice over a mile on her debut in September and made her return in the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly was sent off favourite under Rossa Ryan for the 10-furlong contest, but was beaten a head by Warm Heart and Ryan Moore.

A general 12-1 chance for the Oaks, the Juddmonte-owned Bluestocking also holds entries in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and both the Group One Pretty Polly at the Curragh and the Irish Oaks in July.

Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager, said the Epsom door is being kept open.

“Plans are pretty fluid. We’ll see how she comes out of the race,” he said.

“Ralph will decide. It is more unlikely than likely. It is not impossible, but we’ll see how she trains in the next week.

“She is an exciting filly going forward and she ran a good race on Saturday. We are very much not ruling it out, but as we all know, it is probably not an ideal preparation for her.

“If she doesn’t go to Epsom, she will go to the Ribblesdale. Ralph was happy with her on Sunday morning and he said let’s keep an open mind for next week and see what happens, so that’s where we’re at.”

Haskoy, who took the Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes by a short head from Israr on the same card, could head to the Ascot Gold Cup.

Connections are unsure if the four-year-old, who was having her seasonal bow following three runs last term, culminating in a two-length defeat in the St Leger – will get the two-and-a-half-mile trip.

“It was a lovely run,” said Mahon. “She is a lovely mare, so genuine, so tough. We’ll just keep an open mind and will see how she trains, and we’ll think about Gold Cups closer to the time.

“The problem with the Gold Cup is no one really knows, until you actually try it, if you’ll stay.

“Ralph is happy enough that he thinks she’ll stay. Personally, I’m a little bit doubtful, but if it is deemed the right thing to do, we’re game and we’ll give it a go.

“We’re not trying to protect any stud values or anything. If Ralph and Frankie (Dettori) decided it was the right thing to do, we’ll possibly give it a go.

“It is tough for a four-year-old filly who has only had four runs.

“The good thing with her is that she is so genuine, so tough, there is no mental fragility. She is just a tough, genuine mare.”