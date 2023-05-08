Oaks option open for Caernarfon after fine Guineas fourth

Jack Channon will not rule out the possibility of running Caernarfon in the Betfred Oaks after she stayed on well to finish fourth in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The daughter of Cityscape had won twice last term, signing off with success in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes over course and distance.

Having the first run of her three-year-old season in the mile Classic, Connor Beasley’s mount made up plenty of ground and was never nearer than at the finish in very testing soft ground.

Though she had no chance with winner Mawj and runner-up Tahiyra, who put over seven lengths between themselves and third-placed Matilda Picotte, Channon was more than satisfied.

“We were absolutely chuffed with her,” said the West Ilsley handler, who has this season taken over the training licence from his father, Mick.

“We knew once we had that rain, not so much that she needs soft ground, we just suspected all spring that a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half might be her optimum – that’s why we stuck her in the Oaks and the French Oaks – we thought the rain might slow it up (for others).

“It looked to be a very good race and they took six lengths out of them, three (furlongs) down, and she’s done extremely well to stay on all the way to the line.

“She has picked up two Group One-winning two-year-old fillies in the final furlong and I think it was strong form, and I was chuffed with her run.”

Caernarfon’s sire won over nine furlongs, although he was only tried once over 10, while her unraced dam is by Group One-winning sprinter Royal Applause.

However, while not bred to star over 12 furlongs, she has shown all the right signs that she could be a force, should she line up in the Epsom fillies’ Classic.

Channon added: “She could well be an Oaks filly. It is a big step up from a mile to a mile and a half, but I’ve always had the opinion that the best Oaks trial and the best Derby trial are in the Guineas’.

“She is an extremely well-balanced filly and she settles so well, which would give her every chance to stay if we wanted to try that.

“We have got her in over a mile and a quarter in France and we’ve also got her in over a mile and a half (at Epsom).

“We will probably look at one of those options close to the time, but we will see how she trains this week and see how she comes out of it first of all.”