O’Brien backed by Moore to have Auguste Rodin spot on for Derby double

Ryan Moore hailed the “genius” of Aidan O’Brien, as he prepares to partner hot favourite Auguste Rodin in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

Despite O’Brien having won the Classic a record 14 times, Moore has never managed to find himself on the right one since linking up with the Ballydoyle trainer.

Idaho in 2016 was as close as he has come, being beaten half a length by Dermot Weld’s Harzand, who was completing the English-Irish Derby double that Auguste Rodin will be attempting at the weekend.

And the fact the Deep Impact colt was able to bounce back in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, after finishing 12th of the 14 runners in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, once again underlined O’Brien’s special talent, according to Moore.

“Aidan has shown for the last 30 years what an unbelievable talent he is,” said the rider, who was crowned leading jockey at Royal Ascot for 10th time last week.

“Genius gets bandied around an awful lot but how he prepares his horses and gets them to that day, to do it as many times as he has is a very special thing to do.

“I know the horse was disappointing at Newmarket, but there were reasons for that and Aidan always had complete belief in the horse.

“He is a horse that everyone always held in the highest regard from a very early stage.”

O’Brien could also run Adelaide River, Covent Garden, Peking Opera and San Antonio.

The third and fourth home from Epsom, White Birch and Sprewell, are both also on course with young jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle booked to partner the John Murphy-trained White Birch.

He Racing TV: “I’m delighted to get the leg-up, massive thanks to connections and Mr Murphy and all the gang down there. It is a great ride to pick up and I’m just blessed to get the leg over him.

“It’s my first ride in the race, so hopefully we will have a bit of luck. He has got good form coming into it. I think the Curragh will suit him well.

“He’s a bit awkward away from the gates, but I think if it happens again we won’t be worrying because in the Curragh you have got plenty of time to get into it. There’s a long straight there, so hopefully he has got a live chance and can run a big race.”

Dermot Weld’s once-raced Knight To King, Joseph O’Brien’s Up And Under, Donnacha O’Brien’s Proud And Regal and Salt Bay, the only UK-based entry left in by last year’s winning trainer Ralph Beckett, complete the list.