O’Brien bidding to continue 1000 Guineas domination

Aidan O’Brien has won the Qipco 1000 Guineas five times in the last seven years and the master of Ballydoyle will go in search of his eighth victory overall in the Newmarket Classic with Breeders’ Cup heroine Meditate.

A regular in the big races last term, the daughter of No Nay Never won the Albany at Royal Ascot and a Group Two at the Curragh before finishing second behind reopposing duo Tahiyra and Lezoo in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Cheveley Park respectively.

Then came Meditate’s moment of truth at Keeneland when she put herself in the 1000 Guineas picture by triumphing on her first try at a mile.

“We weren’t sure, going to America, whether she would stay or not and it was on a bend. We took our time on her, it was her first time going over a mile and she won very easily,” said O’Brien.

“We ran her over seven (furlongs) at the Curragh on soft ground and we rode her very forward. She ran a very good race, but Dermot’s filly came and got her so we went to America.

“Obviously it was up in trip again, Ryan (Moore) took his time on her and she relaxed lovely, but came home very well. That’s going to be an interesting one, there’s a big difference in the track in America – a flat, round track – and a straight track like Newmarket.

“We’re going to learn a lot about her, she’s a very lazy worker at home who only shows you what she has to. Unless you stoke her up she just stays in second gear really, but we’re very happy with her work.”

One man to briefly halt O’Brien’s recent dominance is Richard Hannon with Billesdon Brook in 2018 and he is double-handed this time with Mammas Girl and Powerdress.

Mammas Girl landed the Nell Gwyn last month and although unproven over a mile, is unbeaten in two starts at the track.

“She obviously won the Nell Gwyn and is unbeaten,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager at Amo Racing.

“She goes there having won twice at the track and some experts have said she is not going to get the trip, but I disagree. In her two starts, her last furlong has been her best and she has hit the line strong both times. She’s a relaxed and laid-back filly and I really don’t see the mile being an issue.

“She will be held up and ridden patiently to come with one late run like she has done both times. She’s just ticked over since the Nell Gwyn and Richard is very happy with her.

“To go there with a leading contender is really exciting and she goes there with a good chance.”

She hasn't missed a day with Roger and he's really pleased with her

Amo also have a useful second string to their bow with Olivia Maralda, who will make her first start for Roger Varian.

“She’s not a bad second string to have and I think she is too big a price if you think she ran Meditate to three-quarters of a length in Ireland last year,” continued Pennington.

“She hasn’t missed a day with Roger and he’s really pleased with her. Whether she is good enough to win, who knows, but she goes there in good form.”

Ralph Beckett hit the crossbar with Prosperous Voyage in this 12 months ago and along with owners Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen will attempt to go one better with Lezoo – who will be a final 1000 Guineas ride for Frankie Dettori.

“We thought about a trial, but she’s pretty experienced and she’s not a filly who needs a race,” said Beckett ahead of the Qipco British Champions Series contest.

“We decided it was likely to prove inconclusive with regards to her stamina, and that it made more sense to run her in the Guineas and find out for sure one way or another, then drop her back to sprints if she didn’t stay. She’s had a pretty straightforward preparation and she’s ready for this. She did her last bit on the grass on Tuesday and that went well.”

The handler is also represented by Fred Darling scorer Remarquee, who will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Beckett’s first Classic winner Look Here and land big-race success for owner Julian Richmond-Watson.

He continued: “Remarquee is the obvious one. She didn’t really get the run of the race and Rob (Hornby) dropped his stick with half a furlong to run, yet she still won with one ear pricked, having wandered around. She’ll have learned a lot.

“We’ve been here before, having won a few Fred Darlings, and it can be tough getting a filly back in time for the Guineas, but all of the signs are good. She didn’t have a hard race and I’m very happy with her.”

Hugo Palmer’s Stenton Glider had to settle for the silver medal behind Remarquee at Newbury and will now attempt to turn the tables as the duo move up to a mile.

He said: “She’s in great form. I just flicked through the 21st century winners of the 1000 Guineas and from what I can see, 10 of the winners had trialled and only four of those winners who trialled had actually won their trial.

“More horses have been beaten in their trial than won their trial.

“She was beaten two-foot at Newbury and so we’re going to give it a very good go.”

Also beaten in her trial was Clive Cox’s Nell Gwyn fourth Karsavina.

“I’m really pleased with her and she’s a progressive filly,” said Cox.

She has a lot of class and moved up well through the race in the Nell Gwyn

“The Nell Gwyn was precisely as it was intended as a trial and I feel she has come back really well from there.

“An extra furlong will be most helpful. She has a lot of class and moved up well through the race in the Nell Gwyn and I’m looking forward to seeing her going another furlong.”

One horse proven over the track and trip is Caernarfon, winner of the Montrose Fillies’ Stakes last autumn.

That victory was the perfect way for Mick Channon to bow out – while it would prove fitting if she kick-started the training career of his son Jack on her very next start.

“She is in great form and trained really well all winter and her work, touch wood, has been perfect. I think we’ve got her exactly where we want her and it will be down to simply whether she is good enough now,” said the West Ilsley handler.

“I always thought she had plenty of experience. It is not like she’s won her maiden and that’s all there is. She had a decent amount of experience as a two-year-old, she won over course and distance last time and she is not a filly who is too hard to get fit.

“She looks to have improved and she is not the most imposing type, but she is very athletic and I could not be any happier with her at this moment in time.”