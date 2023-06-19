O’Brien confident River Tiber will stay Coventry distance

Aidan O’Brien is certain River Tiber will get the six-furlong trip of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Ryan Moore will partner the the Wootton Bassett colt, who is one of 22 declared for the Group Two prize.

Though he is unbeaten in two starts, scoring by 10 lengths on debut at Navan over five and a half furlongs in soft ground and dropping back to the minimum trip at Naas to score with ease on his second try, he has yet to tackle six furlongs.

Despite this, the Coolmore-owned youngster tops the market and O’Brien, who has won this race on a record nine occasions, has no concerns on the stamina front.

He said: “We were delighted we ran him in Naas, he was a little bit green in the middle of the race but we feel he learned plenty from it.

“He won over nearly six furlongs the first day and then went back to five and is back to six now, so we think he should be happy with that.”

Moore, too, is full of hope. He told Betfair: “Clearly, the manner in which he finished off his race over five furlongs would have given you plenty of encouragement that this extra furlong will bring out a lot of improvement in him. In fact, I think he would probably get seven furlongs already.

“Confidence is not a word I would use with so many similarly unexposed promising two-year-olds in here, but I’ll just say he is in very good shape for this. We will see how being drawn six of 22 unfolds.”

Main market rival Asadna, the mount of William Buick, won by a remarkable 12 lengths on his Ripon debut over six furlongs.

Trainer George Boughey has no qualms about how the son of Mehmas will handle the big occasion on only his second start.

“He has just got an amazing temperament and a super attitude,” said Boughey.

“He doesn’t sweat, he doesn’t do anything wrong. He just loves his work.”

Like River Tiber, Givemethebeatboys is unbeaten in two outings and is drawn alongside O’Brien’s runner in stall seven.

Having stepped up on an extended five-furlong debut win at Navan, he gained a head verdict in the Group Three Marble Hill over six furlongs at the Curragh last time under Shane Foley.

With Foley ruled out through injury, Frankie Dettori takes the mount and Harrington joked: “He’s not a bad deputy, is he?

“He’s in great form and is a very straightforward horse and I’m hoping for the best, but it is very competitive.”

Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing have three darts to throw in the form of Bucanero Fuerte (Adrian Murray), Cuban Thunder (Dominic Ffrench Davis) and Packard (Richard Hannon).

Bucanero Fuerte won a five-furlong Curragh maiden under Kevin Stott in March on his sole start for Westmeath handler Murray.

“He’s a nice horse who has always been held in high regard,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo Racing.

“The forecast rain will help him and he goes there a fit and healthy horse. It’s obviously a very competitive race, but he’s the choice of Kevin and we’re hopeful he will put up a good show.”

Cuban Thunder, the mount of Rossa Ryan, was favourite for a five-furlong Newmarket maiden on his first start, and while runner-up on that occasion, gained compensation over six furlongs in a decent York maiden last month.

Pennington added: “Cuban Thunder is a lovely horse, a big, scopey horse and a good-moving horse.

“He probably wants seven furlongs so a strongly-run, stiff six furlongs at Ascot will suit him and I’m sure he’ll be doing his best work late.”

Hannon saw his father train the winner of the race on three previous occasions and will hope Packard can add his own name to the roll of honour.

Runner-up on debut at Goodwood, he flew home to win an all-weather Lingfield novice over the same six-furlong trip earlier this month.

“He’s a lovely horse and he ran well on debut at Goodwood. Then the quick six at Lingfield probably didn’t play to his strengths,” said Pennington.

“I thought he did very well to get up on the line and hunt down the Gosden horse (Point Of Attack) and he was doing his best work late on. He’s another nice horse who goes there fit and well.”