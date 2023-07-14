O’Brien hoping for Superlative performance from City Of Troy

City Of Troy could be challenging stablemate River Tiber for favouritism for next year’s 2000 Guineas should he follow up his impressive debut success in the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.

Currently second-favourite for the Classic at a best-priced 12-1, he created a real stir at the Curragh two weeks ago when Ryan Moore struggled to pull him up after crossing the line.

A colt by American Triple Crown winner Justify, out of a Fillies’ Mile winner in Together Forever, he bears all the hallmarks of a top-class prospect.

“We were impressed with him on his debut, but he hasn’t done much since,” said O’Brien.

“That was only two weeks ago, but he’s been in good form at home and you had to be delighted with him first time out.

“This looks an ideal race for him and hopefully it will do him good long term and it gives him a good education.

“We’ve always thought he was a nice horse.”

It is no surprise that Charlie Appleby provides the sternest opposition and the Moulton Paddocks handler is represented by impressive Leicester winner Great Truth.

The son of Dubawi put distance between himself and his rivals on debut and having reportedly thrived since his outing in the East Midlands, now takes an immediate step up in class.

“Obviously he won that maiden impressively,” said Appleby.

“He was very green that day as you saw, he hung across to the left. Mentally and physically he’s done very well since. When I say physically, he’s tightened up, but mentally he galloped on Wednesday, William rode him, and he was very slick.

“He quickened up well. It is a competitive Superlative this year. We were second with Victory Dance last year and he didn’t quite get to where we hoped he might get. But this year, with Aidan’s horse, it will be tough, because he looks decent.

“But we like our horse. He is slick.”

Various Royal Ascot form lines will be tied together in the Group Two event with Richard Hannon’s Haatem (fifth), Andrew Balding’s Spanish Phoenix (eighth) and Cuban Thunder (10th) stepping up in trip and representing the Coventry Form and Patrick Owens’ Oddyssey looking to build on his Chesham Stakes third.

The son of Ulysses was beaten less than a length behind Snellen and his handler has been pleased with his development since that huge effort at the Royal meeting.

Hopefully he can step up on Ascot and I guess we're only going to find out on the day

“He’s come out of Ascot good and is training well,” said Owens.

“He has grown up a lot mentally which is great and we know he is going to be a nice, big, strong horse next year, but physically he has done so well this year.

“Hopefully he can step up on Ascot and I guess we’re only going to find out on the day. He has done everything right at home, but it is a massive step up.

“I’m happy with the draw, especially the two horses I’m drawn next to (City Of Troy and Great Truth), which I’m really pleased about and hopefully the ground stays as it is, that would be important. He might handle a bit of cut, but if it could stay as it is that would be perfect.

“We’ve been very pleased with him and please God he can run another big race.”

Charlie Hills’ Iberian made a taking impression when scoring first time at Newbury and the 200,000 guineas purchase will be attempting to justify connections’ decision to jump straight in at the deep end.

“He did it very well on debut at Newbury and we sort of earmarked this race as an idea,” said Richard Ryan, racing manager for owners Teme Valley.

“He’s trained well leading into it so we’re taking part and hopeful.

“Charlie is quite bold on him and he shows up quite well in the morning. We’re hopeful progress can continue to be made, but it is a hell of a race.”

In the bet365 Bunbury Cup, Streets Of Gold will attempt to build on his Jersey Stakes third, dropping back to handicap company for Eve Johnson Houghton.

The son of Havana Gold landed some valuable heats last season and has shown no sign of hitting his ceiling this term having finished just over a length behind the winner Age Of Kings at Royal Ascot.

“We were thrilled (at Ascot), but not surprised,” said the Oxfordshire-based handler.

“He’s 4lb well-in on official ratings and it seems the obvious race to go for.

“I know three-year-olds have a great record in it, but they don’t actually run in it that often. Because of the weight for age, you have to be rated quite high to get into it.

“I’m really pleased with him and I’m looking forward to a big run from him.”

Streets Of Gold is joined in the line-up by Johnson Houghton’s stable stalwart Accidental Agent, who finished a gallant seventh in the race last year.

She added: “He ran so well in in it last year and Mia (Nicholls) is going to take 7lb off him, so we thought we would give him a nice day out.”