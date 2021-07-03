O’Brien lavish in praise of Eclipse hero St Mark’s Basilica

Given the greats of the Turf Aidan O’Brien has trained in his illustrious career to date, it is probably worth listening when he talks of St Mark’s Basilica in such glowing terms.

One of two three-year-olds in a field of four for the Coral-Eclipse he arrived with a serious claim for already being the best colt of his generation – possibly in an argument with Jim Bolger’s crack miler Poetic Flare.

However, St Mark’s Basilica had beaten Bolger’s teak-tough colt in the French Guineas and subsequently added the French Derby to the Dewhurst which he won last season, so the only Siyouni colt in O’Brien’s Ballydoyle stable came with a smart CV.

He faced by far his toughest test to date, though, with William Haggas’ Champion Stakes winner Addeybb, a multiple Group One winner in Australia, and John and Thady Gosden’s Mishriff, last year’s French Derby winner who had also won on dirt in Saudi Arabia and the Sheema Classic in Dubai, in opposition.

It was not the fact that St Mark’s Basilica won – in receipt of 10lb many thought he would and he was sent off the even-money favourite. It was more the ease with which he did it, by three and a half lengths and displaying an electric turn of foot that had O’Brien reaching for the superlatives.

“We came here today taking on two proper older horses, they weren’t middle of the road horses, so it was pressure time as he would have been exposed if he wasn’t very good,” said O’Brien.

“They didn’t go very fast and he gave the two older horses first run, but he quickened up and put it to bed very quickly. He’s just a lovely horse, lovely nature, does everything right and is a true professional. I’m over the moon.”

Ryan Moore had not been on board since his defeat in the National Stakes last year, but had taken advice from his Dewhurst pilot Frankie Dettori and Ioritz Mendizabal, who rode him in France.

“Ryan was confident on him, but that is how Ioritz and Frankie rode him. Ryan spoke to them both and you can ride them like that when they have that change of pace,” said O’Brien.

“It’s what marks out the good horses and the ones who are better than good when they can turn it on like that.

“He’s very relaxed, he’s chilled, he floats along and is very professional. Ryan said today he was quick out but he was relaxed – even though there was no pace he settled.

“With everything about him, he’s always a horse you are confident with going into races. I was thinking about it the other day, it’s a different feeling with that type of horse, you are happy. He relaxes, he quickens, he’s genuine – it’s just a different feeling.

“I wasn’t nervous today, but the only nerves I had was that he had a lot to lose today because if he got beat it would neutralise all the work he had done up to now. He’d won two French Classics and a Dewhurst, so he had a lot to lose.

“We had to step him up somehow and this was the first chance. You can sometimes take on the older horses in this and they wouldn’t be as strong as those two were today – and in slowish ground.”

For all the horses we've had down the years I can't remember we've had one like that

O’Brien was winning the race for a sixth time having struck with such greats like Giant’s Causeway, Hawk Wing and So You Think. But he believes St Mark’s Basilica might just be a little different.

He said: “Horses come from all angles, but you can only have one of them (top class) every year and if you get one you are very lucky, you can’t expect to get many.

“For all the horses we’ve had down the years I can’t remember we’ve had one like that, we’ve had horses who get into battle and brawl it out but he’s very happy to follow horses and quicken – he puts races to bed very quickly and that’s what he did again today. He’s just a bit different.

“He’d have no problem going back to a mile, and he won the French Derby over 10 and a half furlongs. I’m not sure what the lads (Coolmore) would like to do as we have other horses that can do other things. Ioritz was of the opinion he’d have no problem going further, but it’s up to the lads.”

St Mark’s Basilica was favourite for a Group One as a maiden last season, giving some indication of the regard in which he was held.

“We always thought he was very good, but last year was a mess. I tried to get a run into him before the Heinz (Phoenix Stakes) as I thought he’d win that. I rushed him out to get there,” said O’Brien.

“He ran in a maiden when he should have been having a gallop and ran in the Heinz when he should have been running in a maiden, but even though I was pitching him in he never took a step back.

“The plan was to go to France on Arc day, that got messed up and I just thought it wasn’t meant to be. But then he came and won the Dewhurst. He’s the only Siyouni I’ve ever had.

He's a very good horse, I don't remember coming to an Eclipse as strong as this with a three-year-old before

“He’s a very good horse, I don’t remember coming to an Eclipse as strong as this with a three-year-old before, they were two proper older horses, and he gave them a couple of lengths.

“I spoke to Gary O’Gorman yesterday (Irish handicapper) and he told me what he’d have to do – obviously he’s done that and more.

“The Juddmonte or the Irish Champion – he could do both – are the obvious races. He could do both, but the lads will decide.

“You’ll be nervous running him from now on because he’s turning into a very important horse.”