O’Brien plotting Breeders’ Cup bid with Porta Fortuna
Donnacha O’Brien has confirmed his Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna to be firmly on course for a trip to the Breeders’ Cup next month.
Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier in the year, the daughter of Caravaggio was subsequently placed in the Phoenix Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes before making it third time lucky at Group One level at Newmarket late last month.
Each of Porta Fortuna’s four wins to date have come over six furlongs and she has not yet raced beyond seven, but O’Brien is happy to roll the dice over a mile in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita on November 3.
“She’s back in good form and the plan is to go to America with her, all being well,” he said.
“We’ll find out on the day about the trip. If she’s going to get the mile anywhere, it will be at the Breeders’ Cup.
“She handles fast ground and she’s plenty of experience so we’re looking forward to it.”
