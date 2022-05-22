O’Brien pointing towards the Oaks with Tuesday
Tuesday looks set to head to Epsom for the Cazoo Oaks following her fine run in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Third in the Newmarket Guineas, the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly looked like coming out on top in the Curragh version before Dermot Weld’s Homeless Songs swooped for what was an impressive victory.
The daughter of Galileo is the general second-favourite for Epsom behind Emily Upjohn, and it appears that is where she will be seen next.
“Tuesday ran a good race and came up against a very good filly on the day. I’d imagine if everything goes well she will head to Epsom,” O’Brien said.
The Ballydoyle trainer was also delighted with High Definition, who produced a career-best in going so close in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.
Making virtually all of the running, the one-time Derby favourite went down by a neck to the William Haggas-trained Alenquer.
O’Brien said: “High Definition ran a great race and it was obviously his best run.
“We were delighted with him and he won’t mind going up in distance.”
