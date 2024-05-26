Ocean Jewel sparkles in Curragh victory

Ocean Jewel swept to an impressive victory in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Willie McCreery’s filly was making her seasonal debut in the Group Two contest, having been off the track since finishing a well-beaten eighth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in September.

She travelled powerfully throughout under a confident Billy Lee and quickened up well from her wide position to score comfortably by a length and a quarter from Goldana.

“They went no gallop and she was a bit fresh early on, but Billy got her settled and she finished out well. I’m delighted with that,” said McCreery after the 8-1 success.

“We’ll go on to Royal Ascot now for the Duke of Cambridge. She’s won a Group Three and a Group Two now and that’s very important as she’s well bred and it’s great for Al Shira’aa Farms.

“There were a few races that we probably should have entered her in, but she would have had to carry a Group Three penalty and I just said it wasn’t fair on her and we’d wait for this and it would be a nice pipe-opener for Royal Ascot.

“She stayed the mile well. Once she settles early, she’ll stay it no bother.”

Rogue Millennium, winner of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last year for Tom Clover, was the even-money favourite on her first start for Joseph O’Brien after being sold for 1.65 million guineas at Tattersalls in December.

While Ocean Jewel was kept out of trouble, Rogue Millennium was all dressed up with nowhere to go against the rail when delivering her challenge and had to make do with minor honours in third.