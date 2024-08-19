Officials at York looking forward to star-studded start of Ebor meeting

William Derby declared himself delighted at the prospect of what looks the race of the season for the richest-ever Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

York’s chief executive and clerk of the course believes the track has been rewarded for a 25 per-cent increase in prize-money by a field not just strong in numbers, but in quality, too.

A total of 13 will go to post which includes the Aidan O’Brien’s Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy, the best middle-distance filly in training in Bluestocking, who is owned by the sponsors, two top-class runners from France and the Japanese St Leger winner.

Throw in the current ante-post joint-favourites for the Derby clashing in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur, and the meeting will get off on a footing akin to the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot’s opening days.

Derby said: “We are delighted. We’ll see whether it is the race of the season at the end of the season, but we couldn’t be more thrilled with the field.

“We’ve worked out it’s a record level of declarations since it’s been run in 1972 and obviously with an international field as well it looks a stellar renewal and I’m really interested to see who wins.

“You’ve got the three-year-old generation well represented, course form, the Derby winner, both sexes with Bluestocking there so everything is crossing.

“It’s the richest race we’ve ever staged and to be rewarded for Juddmonte’s support and York’s executive committee with such a line-up is what every race fan wants to see.”

Derby is also excited at the strength of the undercard.

“We’re thrilled with the Tattersalls Acomb. Without getting too technical the (win) restriction that was on the Acomb has been lifted and as a result it has drawn a high-quality field of 11. It is the richest juvenile race in the country.

“Also, for the first time ever it is a win-and-you’re-in for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Mile at Del Mar so we’re thrilled that it has been rewarded.

“We were over at Ballydoyle about 10 days and Aidan was considering running Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur then so to see the Irish Derby winner in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur is brilliant and he will be hoping he can follow in the hoofprints of Continuous who went on the win the St Leger.

“I know they think a lot of King’s Gambit (Harry Charlton) and his run in the York Stakes against Alflaila looks great form.

“It’s fantastic racing all round on Wednesday, it’s the richest race day we’ve ever staged, as well as the richest race, so hopefully all race fans will either be here or be watching on TV – because of Durezza’s participation the race is also being shown live in Japan.”