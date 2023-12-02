Oh Gino! Sheehan calls the tune in Newbury feature

Gavin Sheehan was overcome with emotion as a stroke of good fortune allowed him to steer Datsalrightgino to a thrilling Coral Gold Cup triumph at Newbury.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the big-race winners but was thrilled to partner Jamie Snowden’s improving seven-year-old to a brilliant local victory.

However, things could have been a lot different if Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth card had survived the piercing cold snap that has reared its head over the past seven days, with Sheehan booked to head to the north east to ride another of Snowden’s stars, You Wear It Well.

In the end, Newcastle’s misfortune was Sheehan’s gain as he deposed Tom Cannon aboard Datsalrighgino to add one of the season’s biggest races to his burgeoning CV.

“The plan was for Newcastle was to be off,” quipped Sheehan.

“It’s massive (for me). You go through these things in your head beforehand and how the race is going to work out or whatever and I thought, ‘I will nearly start crying if I win this race’.

“It means a lot, it means everything. It is a very, very hard race to win and with it being the local track and everything it’s great to have done it and I’m not crying now, but I would have been crying if Newcastle had been on and I had seen this lad go past the line!”

A product of Charlie Mann’s finishing school and champion conditional in his formative years, Sheehan shot to prominence when landing the Stayers’ Hurdle aboard Warren Greatrex’s Cole Harden in 2015.

I'm sweating with adrenaline and everything has just come true

In recent years he has made the switch across Lambourn to join Snowden, but has never left the training hub he has called home throughout his career and has now added a race all who reside there hold dear to his roll of honour.

“It’s very special and one of the big races of the year and one of the races you dream of (winning) and now I’ve done it,” added Sheehan.

“It was only the other day I was watching videos of horses who have won it in the past in the car with Jamie, the likes of Denman and looking at Ruby (Walsh) and how wide he went when he won and you are kind of working out how the race is going to be run.

“I had done my homework, but I had free rein of what to do and then when it pays off, well it’s freezing, but I’m sweating with adrenaline and everything has just come true.”

Datsalrightgino’s victory was also a vindication of Sheehan’s assertions that he was now ready for a step up in trip having rapidly enhanced his reputation with some fine performances during his novice chasing campaign.

“I did think this lad had a chance and all of a sudden the ground came up right for us thankfully,” the Irishman added.

“Everything worked out a treat and I kept on telling Jamie we would be better off up in trip.”

He went on: “He dosses through a race and at the end he comes good and I was praying that was going to happen today as he wasn’t going. I was jumping brilliant but was just behind the bridle. His jumping was just unreal.

“When I turned in I knew I had a great chance, but you don’t know because you are stepping up in trip and everything. The further he was going the more confident I was getting.

“I was getting there a bit early and I thought this is where he starts to excel and be at his best and I nursed him down to the second-last and kept his mind on the last. That was the only one where he put in a short one but he was quick away and I always knew I was going to win.”

Further luck has come to Sheehan’s door as he has linked up with Snowden at a time that big-race glory is no longer a rarity and having tasted Cheltenham Festival success together last year, the rider now dreams of more special days provided by his Lambourn ally.

“It is very special, Jamie is a great boss and a great friend,” said Sheehan.

“He has a great team and the people who ride them out day in and day out in this cold every day, it takes a lot.

“Jamie is very regimented and everyone knows their job and I imagine they will all head out tonight for a couple of drinks and celebrate it.

“It means a lot to Jamie and the team and for a yard that is growing and developing and seems to be getting better. Hopefully that will be great for me.”