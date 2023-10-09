Old Roan looks to be on the cards for Tommy’s Oscar

Ann and Ian Hamilton are thinking of giving Tommy’s Oscar the chance to replicate stable stalwart Nuts Well in the Jewson Old Roan Chase following his facile victory at Kelso on Sunday.

The eight-year-old has now won three times since turning his hand to chasing at the beginning of last season and he looked as good as ever when making his seasonal return in the Scottish Borders, cruising to a six-and-a-half-length success in the hands of Sean Quinlan.

With options limited and hesitations over their charge’s suitability to Cheltenham seemingly ruling out a shot at the Shloer Chase next month, the Northumberland-based team are tempted to step Tommy’s Oscar up to two and a half miles at Aintree later this month for a shot at the valuable Grade Two handicap.

Nuts Well’s victory in that contest ranks as one of the Hamiltons’ training highlights and having taken over the mantle of stable star, Tommy’s Oscar is a fitting candidate to try provide the husband and wife duo with a second chance of success in the race.

“He was good wasn’t he, giving them all that weight it was good,” said Ian Hamilton.

“We’re not sure where to go because he’s a two-miler, but we thought about taking the same route as Nuts Well and go to Aintree for the Old Roan.

“That’s two and a half, but on a flat track. He has won over two and a half but he wouldn’t get it on soft ground.”

He went on: “We’re hoping it will be all right for him because I’m struggling to find anything else. We’re too old to be travelling down to Cheltenham and them places and we’ve also got the farm up here.

“We’ll think about Aintree and he’s come out of the race well. It looks the best option if it’s not too soft.

“You wouldn’t think he has had a race this morning and looking at the race, it looks as if he would possibly stay. I don’t think he’s a Cheltenham horse and he likes a flat track I think. He has a high cruising speed so he can just sit in behind them.”