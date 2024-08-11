Ombudsman provides decisive verdict at Deauville

John and Thady Gosden’s Ombudsman remains unbeaten after a taking victory in the Listed-class Prix Nureyev at Deauville.

The Godolphin-owned Night Of Thunder colt did not run at two but had both Newmarket and Leicester novice wins to his name when heading over to France to be partnered by Ryan Moore.

Over 10 furlongs, he was ridden patiently and saved his effort for the home straight, where he looked a real prospect when pulling away easily to record a three-and-a-half-length victory from Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Sons And Lovers.

“That was run at a proper pace and the ground was fast enough,” said John Gosden.

“He was immature last year and had problems with his knees, but he’s done everything right. Ryan says keep him at 10 furlongs.

“He couldn’t run last year and is not a horse to over race anyway, it will be all about next year.

“It was lovely that the French came up with this race, a Listed in which you can run against only three-year-olds, which we can’t do in England.”

Cowardofthecounty proved toughest of the field to take the Prix Francois Boutin.

Joseph O’Brien’s Kodi Bear colt was a winner on debut, beating subsequent July Stakes hero Whistlejacket, but was then only seventh in both the Coventry Stakes and the Anglesey.

The former run was a narrower loss than the placing suggests, however, and in France he stepped up to seven furlongs for a Group Three assignment in the hands of the aforementioned Moore.

On good ground and in a field of five, he was always well placed and as the race developed, it became evident that he was much the best, with the contest effectively won a furlong from home.

Striding out across the line, Cowardofthecounty was eventually a length-and-a-half winner from the highly-regarded Houquetot.

“He had some nice form and was impressive first time out and the extra furlong obviously helped him today,” said Shane Cross, assistant trainer to O’Brien.

“He’s a fine, big colt and Ryan said he relished it, finishing the race good and straight.

“It’s great to be going home with a winner.”

Moore added: “He won well on debut, a lot of the form has started working out well and the step up to seven (furlongs) suited him.

“He won well, he’s a horse with a good future ahead of him.”

The Prix Lady O’Reilly went to the Carlos Laffon-Parias-trained Mosaique, who now has Group One ambitions.

The winning trainer said: “The next step will be to try to get her Group One-placed and after that she might win a Group One. Her trip right now is a mile and a half so we will go for the Vermeille, but I feel she has the speed to operate effectively over a mile and a quarter as well.”