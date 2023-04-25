On-fire Sire bidding for festival hat-trick at Punchestown
Sire Du Berlais will aim to complete a famous treble when he runs in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on Thursday.
Gordon Elliott’s evergreen 11-year-old has already won at Cheltenham and Aintree this season and despite his age appears to be in the form of his life.
Elliott has a strong second-string to his bow in the nine-runner field with Teahupoo, who was third to his stablemate at Prestbury Park last month.
Willie Mullins’ team of four is headed by two-time winner and defending champion Klassical Dream, with Asterion Forlonge, Whatdeawant and Monkfish also representing the Closutton handler.
The latter returned from over 700 days off the track with a fine effort when narrowly beaten by Asterion Forlonge at Fairyhouse earlier this month.
Ashdale Bob, Meet And Greet and Summerville Boy complete the field.
The other Grade One on the card is the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase where only four go to post, three trained by Mullins.
Arkle winner El Fabiolo is the champion trainer’s first string after he inflicted a first defeat on Jonbon over fences at Cheltenham.
Saint Roi, who finished third in the Arkle and second at Aintree to Banbridge, as well as Dysart Dynamo, who led the Arkle field until falling at the second last, also represent Mullins.
The Mouse Morris-trained Indiana Jones completes the quartet.
There is some UK interest elsewhere on the card. Lucinda Russell sends Douglas Talking over for the Pigsback.com Handicap Chase after his near-miss at Aintree.
While in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle Nicky Henderson runs Walking On Air, Anthony Honeyball is represented by Kilbeg King and Christian Williams runs Lord Snootie. Honeyball also runs Lilith in the Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase.
