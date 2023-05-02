One For Bobby swoops for success in Nottingham feature

There were famous colours in the winner’s enclosure at Nottingham after One For Bobby landed a telling blow for Hughie Morrison in the British EBF Nottinghamshire Oaks.

The daughter of Frankel, who placed in Group Two company when trained by Johnny Murtagh last term, was adorned in the colours seen to great effect by Frank Dunne – the only Irish trainer to win the Japan Cup, having done so in 1983 with dual Royal Ascot scorer Stanerra.

Dunne died in December last year aged 79, but his legacy has been kept going by his surviving partner Ann Marshall and One For Bobby did the silks justice at Colwick Park.

Making her debut for Morrison, she was sent off 17-2 under a chance spare ride for Rob Hornby and thrived in the soft ground at the East Midlands track to hunt down the front-running Pink Carnation and record a one-length success.

“She has never put a foot wrong at home,” said Morrison. “She came in looking well and she has worked well and when she was 16-1 when we left home this morning I was amazed because we fancied her.

“It read like a decent race and I thought she would like the ground, that helps. We had worked out at home she likes the ground and she is in good form. She has been working with a good filly.

“It’s very competitive in Ireland and Ann Marshall who bred her thought there might be plenty of opportunities here so this is target one hit.”

Future plans for One For Bobby remain fluid, but the Summerdown Stables handler did not rule out raiding missions to France later in the year, while he also feels she is capable of stepping up in distance.

“I think she will stay further, I think she will get a mile and a half,” Morrison added.

“She’s done a lot of running on fast ground last year and I think some cut just suits.

“This was the main plan for her, but we’ll have a look and see if there are some fillies pattern races which could suit. I think we’ll give her the jabs needed for her to go to France.

“She carries some very famous colours of the late Frank Dunne, who sadly died last year. His partner (Ann Marshall) has carried it all on, so it’s lovely.”

Hornby said: “I didn’t know a lot about her, I don’t think many did with her coming over from Ireland. She seems very uncomplicated and enjoyed the conditions.

“I wasn’t worried about Danny (Tudhope on Pink Carnation), Hughie was confident she would stay further and it’s quite testing ground. It was nice to have a target to aim at and she stays.”