O’Neill forced to put plans on hold for Are U Wise To That

Jonjo O’Neill’s Are U Wise To That is having a short spell out of action having picked up a cut when winning at Cheltenham recently.

The six-year-old is the winner of four of just seven races under rules and looked a novice going places at the December meeting.

Raised 5lb for his win to a mark of 130, plans are currently on hold while he recuperates.

“Unfortunately he’s given himself a nasty little gash so he’ll be out for a while,” said O’Neill.

“He will be OK, but just to prevent infections it needed washing out. It shouldn’t take too long if all goes the right way.

“He did everything sweet at Cheltenham and he jumped away grand, hopefully he’ll be a nice horse.”

In the same blue and yellow silks of Michael Geoghegan, Inch House has enjoyed a good first half of the season, winning twice at Newbury.

“He’s going OK. He might develop into one for Ultima. We’ll know better where we are going after his next run,” said O’Neill.

“I’m not sure where that will be as he wouldn’t want the ground bottomless so we’ll see how we go.”

At Newbury on Wednesday Fortunate Man cruised to victory for JP McManus, a much better outcome than when unseating at the third flight on his racecourse debut.

“To be honest I thought he’d run well at Ffos Las as that was an easier race. At Newbury you never know what you might bump into,” said O’Neill.

“The ground was very heavy there and I’d say that might have played into his strengths. It was nice to see him do it anyway.

“I’d say he might be ground dependent, but hopefully he’s a nice horse.”