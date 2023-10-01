Opera Singer steals the show in Marcel Boussac

Opera Singer hit all the right notes to land Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac in supreme style at ParisLongchamp.

Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Justify headed to the French capital on the back of an emphatic six-and-a-half-length victory in a Curragh Group Three last month and proved that performance was no flash in the pan with an equally impressive display.

Having matched strides with chief market rival, the Karl Burke-trained Darnation in the early stages, Ryan Moore asked his mount to stride along as the field passed the cut away, with the result immediate.

Opera Singer powered well clear of her rivals, with the imperious triumph sending the youngster straight towards the top of the markets for next year’s Classics.

Coral go 6-1 for the 1000 Guineas and 8-1 for the Oaks, while both Paddy Power and Betfair are 7-1 and 8-1 respectively for those two races.

O’Brien said: “Ryan said she was very straightforward. She really appreciated the step up to a mile like we thought she would.

“I thought she was very strong all the way to the line and it was an impressive performance. Being on nicer ground helped her put in that performance.

“She’s by Justify and they get better with age. As she steps up in trip she’s something to look forward to next year.”

He added: “We’ve been excited with her the whole time, she’s a beautiful filly and we’ve always loved her from the first day she ran.

“We thought when she stepped up to the mile at the Curragh the last day she would change and grow another leg and that’s what she did – she was very impressive the last day.

“She’s obviously a filly that would have no problem starting off at a mile in a Classic and you would imagine she would have no problem going up to a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half.

“Ryan was raving about her there coming in – he said I look forward to this day next year (in the Arc).”

On a trip to the Breeders’ Cup, he added: “It’s very possible, obviously it will depend what the lads want to do, but she is by Justify and has plenty of experience if they want to go there.”