Oppenheimer eager to see Lingfield winner Burglar on turf

Anthony Oppenheimer is relishing the start of the Flat turf season and the next move for Burglar following his impressive debut at Lingfield.

Due to the incredibly dry summer in 2022, only three of the Derby-winning owner’s string made the track as two-year-olds meaning there are plenty of fresh-faced three-year-olds waiting to set out on their racing journey over the coming months.

And if the early part of 2023 is anything to go by, Oppenheimer has plenty to look forward to – with both three-year-olds to run in his colours so far hitting the target.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Burglar was sent off the 10-11 favourite when making his bow at Lingfield and the Derby entrant overcame greenness to create a taking impression in the hands of Rab Havlin.

The Cracksman colt is a best price of 40-1 with Sky Bet for the Epsom Classic and the hugely-successful owner-breeder expects to get a better gauge of his Derby credentials on turf in the spring.

“It’s still early days and none of my horses really ran as two-year-olds because of the firm ground last year, so this is the first time he came out,” explained Oppenheimer.

He does have a Derby entry, but it's terribly early and I don't think we can even suggest it

“He needed the race and he was quite green, but we were pleased with him. Once he got moving he ran on really well and I would think he would need another furlong at least. He’s a big, strong horse and we’ve always fancied him a lot.

“He does have a Derby entry, but it is terribly early and I don’t think we can even suggest it.

“He definitely won’t run until the turf season, he won’t run in March I don’t think, and it will more likely be April. He’s learning all the time.”

The William Haggas-trained Crack Of Light is another to score on debut in the famous black and white silks in the early part of the year.

The Kingman filly has Oppenheimer’s Royal Ascot winner Frankly Darling in her pedigree and the 85-year-old admits he is tempted to test her staying ability as he continues his search for an Oaks winner.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” he said of Crack Of Light’s winning Wolverhampton start.

“She wasn’t showing us all that, but then she’s a staying filly. You don’t necessarily think she would be, but she did well over nine furlongs and she will be better at 10 furlongs.

I've always been trying to win the Oaks, so we will see. Hopefully one of my fillies can do that for me

“They had some difficulty pulling her up, so I think she will definitely stay 10 furlongs and we will see on the grass once again – she has done nothing recently because we are waiting for April.

“We might test her to see if she stays more than 10 furlongs because if she does, we could go for a race like the Cheshire Oaks or something.

“I’ve always been trying to win the Oaks, so we will see. Hopefully one of my fillies can do that for me.”