O’Regan completes full set with Hereford winner

Denis O’Regan finally completed his quest to ride a winner at all UK and Irish National Hunt racecourses when successfully steering Fiveonefive to victory at Hereford.

The Irishman has tasted plenty of success on some of the sport’s biggest days – including Cheltenham Festival victories aboard the likes of Inglis Drever and Tidal Bay – but was winless from 28 attempts at Hereford prior to getting the leg-up aboard the 8-15 favourite in the Play Beat Sav At PlanetSportBet Novices’ Hurdle.

However, he broke his duck with a typically stylish ride. He cruised up aboard Cian Collins’ five-year-old rounding the bend for home and saw off Johnny Blue by a length and three-quarters.

It may not be the highest profile victory in O’Regan’s decorated career, but he was thrilled to complete one of his remaining ambitions on his return from injury.

“It’s lovely and it’s a personal achievement,” O’Regan told Sky Sports Racing.

“I have no idea if anyone has done it before or not, but it matters to me.

“I’m only back from injury yesterday, I had 14 weeks off and I have a couple of thanks to say to my physios and they were all very good helping me get back which was brilliant, and my boys and wife are at home watching so it’s great.

Today was a lucky day, I had a good feeling about it

“It’s probably a huge achievement for myself, it’s took a lot of hard work and a lot of years riding in different places and different jobs.

“A lot of people supported me last year trying to get it and it didn’t quite work out. Gordon Elliot, Cian again, there were different trainers all helping me out.

“Today was a lucky day, I had a good feeling about it, and I’m delighted it has come off.”