Osborne savours Valiant victory aboard Random Harvest

Random Harvest dug deep to see off all comers and provide jockey Saffie Osborne with a first Pattern race success on home soil in the Longines Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

Ed Walker’s mare was a previous course winner and also finished second at the Berkshire track twice, most recently going close in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting last month.

She disappointed in the Falmouth at Newmarket a fortnight ago, but showed her true colours back at Ascot under a well-judged front-running ride from her young jockey.

Osborne, fresh from riding a treble on the opening night of this year’s Racing League at Yarmouth on Thursday, set the fractions throughout and steadily raised the tempo.

In Random Harvest she had a willing partner and when challenged in the straight she refused to bend, pulling out all the stops to claim the Group Three prize by a neck from Roman Mist.

Thornbrook and Ameynah were close up behind them in third and fourth respectively.

Osborne, who steered Random Harvest to a Group Three win in Italy last year, said: “She’s such a game filly and deserved this so much.

“It means so much because it’s been a long time coming – she’s been so unlucky – and I’m so grateful to Ed and (owner) Lady Bamford for keeping me on a filly like this at this point of my career.”

Walker said: “She is a legend, this filly. She really deserved that. She is just so consistent and loves it here.

“It never really happened for her in the Falmouth, she was just wheel-spinning Saffie said. She never really got her own way and she was out there on the wing. It was just a non-event, just never happened.

“I’m bang up for trying again at the highest level – she’s so tough and game. She definitely can get some Group One form, something like a Sun Chariot. Something like that would be ideal for her.

“Whether we look at North America or not, I’m not sure. I think a mile is her trip, but maybe if we went to America it would be nine or 10 (furlongs), a Breeders’ Cup, possibly.”

Of Osborne, he added: “Saffie is a big part of this horse and this horse is a big part of Saffie’s career. This is her first domestic Group winner and she won’t forget this horse in a hurry, that’s for sure. Saffie is an incredible horsewoman.”