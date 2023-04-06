Our Power and Eva’s Oskar all set to be Welsh wonders at Aintree

Our Power and Eva’s Oskar will carry the hopes of Wales when they bid to end a wait of 118 years for victory in the Randox Grand National.

There has been a single Welsh-trained winner of the race in its history, with Kirkland taking the prize under Frank Mason in 1905 after two years of near misses.

The likes of Evan Williams, Peter Bowen, Christian Williams and Rebecca Curtis have flown the flag in recent years, with the Curtis-trained Teaforthree finishing third in 2013. The Welsh contingent this year includes Bowen’s Francky Du Berlais, Sam Thomas’ Our Power and the Tim Vaughan-trained Eva’s Oskar.

Former top jockey Thomas – who won the Gold Cup aboard Denman in 2008 – trains in Lisvane, South Glamorgan, and is heavily supported by Dai Walters and the Potter family – who own the horse under the Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group banner.

The eight-year-old won on his seasonal debut in the London Gold Cup at Ascot and then added another valuable prize in the shape of the Coral Trophy at Kempton.

He will carry just 10st at Aintree and will be guided by an experienced pilot in Sam Twiston-Davies as he seeks to end the long wait for a second Welsh winner.

“Rules are there to be broken, it’s fantastic that we are able to represent Wales on the biggest stage,” Thomas said on a press call hosted by Great British Racing.

“I probably don’t realise the magnitude of it already, but since we’ve known we’ve got a run we’ve had so much interest from local media.

“It really is such a big thing for the country and I’m very proud that we can go there and fly the flag for Wales.

“There are some fantastic Welsh trainers in the area, I’ve grown up watching Evan Williams and Tim Vaughan training lots of good winners and to be in among some of these trainers has been a pinch yourself moment.”

Thomas’ yard is owned by Walters and the trainer is particularly motivated to repay the support he has been given by Walters throughout his training career, not least as both trainer and owner were involved in a helicopter crash in November.

He said: “We’ve loved every minute of being here at Mr Walters’ place and it’s (having a National runner) the icing on the cake for the family that have been so supportive of me, it’s lovely to try to give something back to everyone that’s been right behind through the rough times when the horses haven’t been running very well.

“Hopefully we can do them proud.”

Vaughan, based in Aberthin, will saddle the grey Eva’s Oskar – a horse who has posted two impressive Cheltenham performances this season when finishing second at the November meeting and going one better the following month.

The nine-year-old carries 10st 1lb and will be ridden by a Welsh jockey in Alan Johns, making his involvement in the race a truly all-Welsh affair.

Eva’s Oskar will be cheered on by the whole yard at Aintree, with Vaughan putting on a mini bus to take his staff up to Liverpool to enjoy the big day.

“It’s lovely to have a runner in a race of this magnitude, my main girl in the yard, Lucinda, said it would be lovely if we could all go and I thought ‘what a cracking idea’,” he said.

“We’ve organised a mini bus, we’re going to get in early on Saturday morning, get them mucked out, ride out and set off at about 8am or 8.30am.

“They can have a full day to enjoy the races and the build up with us all and we’ve got some friends who are going to do evening stables for us.

“Why not? They deserve it, they work hard, it’ll be great for everyone.”

Like Thomas, Vaughan was not deterred by the lack of a Welsh winner in over 100 years and instead sees the long-standing record as more than ready for breaking.

“My theory on that is that it’s been that long that it’s about due now! Let’s hope I’m the man to change things, it won’t be for the lack of trying,” he said.

“Statistics are really against us but someone’s got to buck the trend, the likes of Peter, Evan and Rebecca have all had a close crack at it and it would be lovely to think that the trophy could come home to Wales. With the greatest respect to Sam, I hope it’s me!

“We’re all in it to win it and we’ll be trying our best.”

Vaughan’s base does not just house his racing stables as the trainer also operates several business units from outbuildings that were formerly stables.

These include a cafe and a veterinary practice among other ventures, all of whom have rallied to get behind Eva’s Oskar ahead of his journey to Aintree.

“We’ve got this WhatsApp group and I put a video of Eva’s Oskar on the gallops and of course everyone’s gripped now,” Vaughan said.

“I’ve had lots of request for tickets for National day and it’s all good, the community around us is right behind us which makes it an even more enjoyable journey.”