Outbox all set for Silver Cup

Outbox will aim to build on a career-best performance last time out when he runs in the John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes at York

Trained by Archie Watson, the six-year-old was picked up for just 16,000 guineas out of Simon and Ed Crisford’s yard in October and has already won three times for new connections.

He is owned by the Hambleton Racing Syndicate, who have plans of possibly running him in next month’s Sky Bet Ebor back at York.

Outbox beat 2019 St Leger winner Logician on his last outing at Newmarket two weeks ago, and his owners are keen to see how he handles the move back up in trip and class on Saturday.

“I think he deserved that success – it was probably his best performance yet, and he’s just been a star for us,” said Hambleton’s Simon Turner.

“He was a cheap acquisition from the horses-in-training sales, but he seems to be going from strength to strength.

“Having won a Listed race last time out, a Group Three seems the logical place to run him next.

“We have put him in the Ebor, and it will be interesting to see how he goes up a couple of furlongs. We’ve no doubt he’ll stay fine, so we hope he goes very well.”

A return to York may then well be on the agenda.

Turner added: “You’ll probably need to be rated over 100 to just get in the Ebor, so it could be an angle we explore with him.

“There are quite a lot of races to look at for him during that window, but we’re looking forward to running him on Saturday.

“We’re expecting him to run well, and he seems in great form at home.”

Among 12 rivals to Outbox on the Knavesmire is the Hughie Morrison-trained Quickthorn – winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot – while Hukum runs for Owen Burrows, and William Haggas is represented by Ilaraab and Roberto Escobarr.