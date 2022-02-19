Outbox bags big-race victory in Qatar
Outbox landed a sizeable payday as he claimed top honours in the H H The Amir Trophy at Doha in Qatar on Saturday.
Trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Hollie Doyle, Outbox was one of two British raiders along with Fox Tal from Andrew Balding’s yard.
While the latter had to settle for third, Outbox found plenty for pressure in the finish to the 12-furlong contest, holding French contender Mutabahi by half a length in a race that is a local Group One.
Outbox, who was bought by Hambleton Racing for 16,000 guineas in October 2020, took home over £422,000 for his victory.
Watson told Great British Racing International: “It was an absolutely incredible result in Qatar with Outbox winning such a valuable race. Hollie gave him a fantastically well-judged ride.
“I am delighted for Hambleton Racing who are such great supporters of the yard and are having their second big winner in Qatar after Maystar won the Al Rayyan Stakes for us in 2019.
“Well done to my team for their hard work, especially my assistant Stephanie Joannides and his regular rider Lauren Smith, who have both travelled him to Doha.
“Thanks must also go the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club for all of their assistance and organisation with travelling the international runners.”
