Outbox team eyeing international campaign

Outbox is likely to go in search of further international prizes following his lucrative victory in Qatar on Saturday.

Bought for just 16,000 guineas out of Simon Crisford’s yard two years ago, the seven-year-old son of Frankel took his career earnings to over £600,000 after winning the H H The Amir Trophy in Doha in the hands of Hollie Doyle.

Outbox, who carries the colours of Hambleton Racing, has 12 lucky owners who can look forward to more foreign trips later in the year.

It was a great day for all the owners as they won an absolute fortune

Hambleton’s head racing manager, Cosmo Charlton, said: “It was an amazing performance, I thought, and Hollie gave him a great ride. She got him across from his wide draw and kicked at the right time as there were a few hard-luck stories in behind.

“Nice, quick ground suits the horse well and it was a great training performance from Archie as well. He gave him a break and freshened him up and trained him to the minute.

“It was a great day for all the owners as they won an absolute fortune. I think in sterling he won well over £400,000 on the day and he only cost 16,000 guineas.

“He’s won a Listed race at Newmarket and been placed in Group-race company at York, so he’d already won some nice prize-money and I think he ran 16 times last year.

“He’s a really consistent horse. Just on his last couple of runs last year he ran a bit flat and he obviously needed a bit of a break.

“Archie has freshened him up, he’s come right back to his best and I’m sure he’s a horse that will run internationally again, I’d have thought.

“Archie just said he’d get him home and have a good think about where we go next, but certainly long-term we’d be looking at international races as he clearly travels well and is suited by quick ground.”