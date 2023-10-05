Overseas options set to come under the microscope for Highfield Princess

Connections will bide their time before deciding the next move for Highfield Princess following her triumphant return to the winner’s enclosure at ParisLongchamp.

The John Quinn-trained six-year-old was the standout sprinter of 2022, striking at the top level on three occasions as she enjoyed a stellar summer in the spotlight.

Despite again campaigning with the same consistency this term, victories have been harder to come by, and she headed to the French capital for the Prix de l’Abbaye with just the sole success in Goodwood’s King George Stakes to her name this season.

There she left an unfortuante run in the Curragh’s Flying Five Stakes in the past and also overcame a tricky-looking draw in the hands of Jason Hart, as she returned to the highest echelons of the sprinting ranks to the delight of connections.

Quinn would now like to wait just a little longer before deciding if his star sprinter will get her passport stamped for an overseas end-of-season assignment, with bettering last year’s brave fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita or a crack at the Longines Hong Kong Sprint on December 10 both on the radar.

“She seems fine, she had a canter this morning and touch wood she seems fine,” said Quinn.

“We will let the dust settle and then we’ll plan forward.

“I just want to see her again for another week or so and then speak to her owners. If there is another run in her this year she will tell us.

“We’re open minded, but as long as she is OK – and she seems OK – and she bounces back in a week or so it will either be America or Hong Kong.”