Paddington ‘fresh and well’ in bid to add Eclipse to burgeoning CV

Paddington’s well-being is what prompted trainer Aidan O’Brien to divert from the original plan and target the dual Group One-winning colt at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

The Siyouni colt has carried all before him so far this season, winning each of his four starts without being seriously troubled.

He proved his mettle at the top level when winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and comprehensively overpowered Newmarket Guineas winner Chaldean in the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

O’Brien originally hinted he might keep his powder dry for Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes, but Paddington instead steps up to 10 furlongs and takes on his elders for the first time this weekend.

“Everything has gone well since Ascot, he hasn’t done much but everybody seems very happy with him,” said the Ballydoyle handler.

“There was always a chance that he would run (at Sandown). Obviously we were trying to give him as much time as we could and he’s nice and fresh and well, that’s why we’re giving him the chance.

“The plan was to go to Goodwood, but because he came out of the race at Ascot so well we think, we felt he could take this in on the way.

“He looks to be progressing from race to race.”

O’Brien does not expect the trip to be a problem for Paddington and is similarly unconcerned about the potential of the four-horse contest developing into a tactical affair.

“John (Magnier) always thought that a mile and a quarter was well within his compass pedigree-wise and Ryan (Moore) was always happy that he would get it as well,” O’Brien added.

“He’s a very straightforward horse and Ryan can go forward on him – he’s very happy to do anything really.

“I think all the horses in it are very good horses and I don’t think it (small field) makes a big difference, it should be fine.

“It’s going to be interesting taking on the older horses, we think he’ll handle it but you don’t know how it will go until you do it.”

Paddington is joined at the head of the market by Emily Upjohn, who steps back in distance after securing her second Group One victory over a mile and a half in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Of more concern than the shorter trip for connections of the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly, though, will be the fact she must concede 7lb to the O’Brien runner, who is rated 3lb superior.

William Haggas is looking forward to seeing the globetrotting Dubai Honour return to home turf following a profitable winter campaign abroad.

The five-year-old won back-to-back Group Ones in Australia in the year and was far from disgraced when third in the QEII Cup in Hong Kong. But Haggas acknowledges he has more on his plate in the Esher showpiece.

He has probably won twice as much money as all of them put together, which is extraordinary

“He’s in good form, but obviously it is going to be tough to beat the front two. One is one of the best three-year-olds around and the other is one of the best four-year-old fillies around,” he said.

“They are going to be very hard to beat, but he is such a marvellous horse and has done so well.

“He has probably won twice as much money as all of them put together, which is extraordinary, and I have nothing but admiration for him.”

The small but select field is completed by Simon and Ed Crisford’s West Wind Blows.

The four-year-old is no slouch as a dual Group Three winner and finished best of the rest behind Hukum in the Hardwicke Stakes, but he will nevertheless be a big outsider.

“I don’t think West Wind Blows will look out of place on Saturday. It is a championship race and there are some of the best horses in training in it, but funny things can happen in these small field races,” said Ed Crisford.

“It is going to be a challenging test, but the horse is in great order and deserves to take his chance.

“Jamie Spencer will ride him and they are a very good match. It does come soon enough after Ascot, but he has bounced out of Ascot and come out of it very well.

“Hopefully he will keep improving. If he can run a good race we will be happy.”