Paddington retired after setback rules out trip to Santa Anita

Plans to run Paddington in the Breeders’ Cup Mile have been dashed and the multiple Group One winner has been retired.

Despite disappointing in testing ground at Ascot on British Champions Day, the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was an intended runner at Santa Anita next weekend.

However, Coolmore announced on Friday that due to an “elevated temperature and a respiratory infection” the decision had been taken to miss the meeting and the son of Siyouni has run his last race.

Paddington won his first six races this season, progressing from a handicap to winning four Group Ones including the St James’s Palace Stakes and Coral-Eclipse.

“To do what he did takes a very special horse,” said O’Brien.

“In terms of his attitude and determination he was very similar to Giant’s Causeway but Paddington was a much quicker horse.

“He had great tactical speed but could quicken off it. He’s an unbelievable specimen who stands over an incredible amount of ground. He got physically stronger and heavier from race to race which is a very unusual thing in a thoroughbred.”

Auguste Rodin, though, is firmly on course for what is shaping up to be a top-class edition of the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

The dual Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner has enjoyed a break since his victory at Leopardstown, with O’Brien reporting the Deep Impact colt in good heart ahead of his date at Santa Anita on Saturday week.

The mile-and-a-half contest is also the destination for Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf, as well as Champion Stakes victor King Of Steel.

Speaking on a Breeders’ Cup teleconference on Wednesday evening, O’Brien said: “We’re very happy with him, everything has gone well. He’s had a nice long lead up into this race and it’s a race we always thought would really suit since the last day.

“Obviously Leopardstown is a flat, left-handed track and we thought and hoped it would set him up nicely for the Breeders’ Cup given we’ve had our eye on it all year. Hopefully everything goes well for the next few days.”

The Ballydoyle handler will be well represented in California, with Cherry Blossom and Pearls And Rubies in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Content (Juvenile Fillies Turf), Johannes Brahms (Juvenile/Juvenile Turf), Mountain Bear (Juvenile Turf), River Tiber (Juvenile Turf), Unquestionable (Juvenile Turf), Warm Heart (Filly & Mare Turf), Bolshoi Ballet (Turf), Broome (Turf) and Aesop’s Fables (Turf Sprint) all nominated.

Another who will not be travelling is 1000 Guineas fancy Opera Singer, winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac.

“Opera Singer had a busy enough season here,” explained O’Brien.

“After her last piece of work she worked very well but was a little bit quiet after it. The season was long here. We just felt to be fair to her, with a few to next year, it was the best thing to do not to ask her to travel.”