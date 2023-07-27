Paddington the star attraction among Sussex confirmations

Paddington is a hot favourite to add a fourth Group One to his CV in Wednesday’s Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old has won each of his five starts this term, including the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and the 10-furlong Eclipse against older horses at Sandown at the start of July.

Paddington is set to drop back to a mile on the Sussex Downs and he is O’Brien’s only possible runner among 10 contenders, with Nostrum, from Sir Michael Stoute’s yard, and the Roger Varian-trained Charyn the only other three-year-olds in contention.

Inspiral, representing John and Thady Gosden, leads the older charge after finishing second in the Queen Anne and would be renewing rivalries with Modern Games (fourth), Berkshire Shadow (fifth) and Chindit (sixth) from that Ascot heat.

However, Richard Hannon will be keeping a keen eye on conditions for the last-named runner.

He said: “I’ve got Chindit in the Sussex. He is in the form of his life, but if it’s soft ground, I don’t know what we are going to do.

“It was subject to conditions that he goes to the Sussex. I might put him in the Prix Jacques le Marois (at Deauville), or the other one at Goodwood, the Group Two (Celebration Mile).

“We have a few options. He is a tough horse and I’m very happy with the way he is training.”

Facteur Cheval is an interesting French raider, while July Cup third Kinross could step back up in trip and Aldaary rounds out the possibles.

Hannon has given Dapperling, who made much of the running before being collared by Relief Rally in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday, a couple of entries on Wednesday’s card.

The Fitri Hay-owned juvenile has potential targets at Goodwood which include the British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes or the Group Three Molecomb Stakes.

“It was a cracking run (at Newbury). I was delighted. I thought she’d nicked it for a bit,” said Hannon.

“We knew she’d improved a good bit physically and I was just pleased to see her running so well. They’ve put her up 8lb (to a mark of 84).

“She has taken it lovely. She had a canter on Tuesday morning and is as good as gold.”

The Molecomb has attracted 18 entries, with Baheer also featuring for Hannon while other leading contenders include Windsor Castle winner Big Evs, six-length Sandown Listed winner Kylian and O’Brien’s Alabama.

The Group Three Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes has 20 contenders headlined by Olivia Maralda, Potapova and White Moonlight.