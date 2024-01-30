Paisley Park ‘really well’ following epic Cleeve Hurdle battle

Emma Lavelle’s “extraordinary” Paisley Park is heading straight back to Cheltenham after another valiant run in defeat in the Cleeve Hurdle at the weekend.

The 12-year-old has been pipped to the post in all three starts so far this season, finishing second in the Long Distance Hurdle, the Long Walk Hurdle and then the Cleeve when never beaten by more than head.

The latter run was an epic battle with former Grand National winner Noble Yeats, after which Paisley Park was given a hero’s reception as he returned to the paddock.

He is an enduring fan favourite as he continues to shine in his eighth season, with the 11 victories on his CV including the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

That race is again on the agenda, and the hugely-popular Andrew Gemmell-owned bay would undoubtedly raise the roof with the backing of an appreciative Cheltenham crowd in March.

Lavelle said: “He’s come out of the race really well, he gets all of the applause so he thinks he’s won the race regardless of whether he has!

“Based on how he’s come out of the race the plan would be to take him to the Stayers’ and just see what happens.”

Of his three incredibly near misses this season, the Wiltshire-based trainer added: “It’s not for a lack of trying from the racegoers that we haven’t been winning these races!

“They are just amazing with the support they have, they are just willing him to get over the line first.

“People are very emotional about him, he’s an extraordinary horse – how lucky are we to have him?”