Palmer has big plans for juvenile pair

Hugo Palmer is pondering how to split up his ace juveniles Seagulls Eleven and Wolf Of Badenoch, as both prepare to take the next step in their promising careers.

Seagulls Eleven is owned by a collective of Brighton and Hove Albion players, a syndicate headed by James Milner and also including Danny Welbeck.

The son of Galileo Gold was poised to contest the Solario Stakes last Saturday, but lacerated his tongue in the build-up to the Sandown Group Three, meaning he missed out on the opportunity to join Palmer’s Aktabantay on the roll of honour.

However, the positive news is Seagulls Eleven is well on the road to recovery and could be in fighting shape in time to contest one of the key two-year-old races scheduled to take place next weekend.

“Seagulls Eleven managed to lacerate his tongue four days before he was meant to go for the Solario,” explained Palmer.

“At this stage he could go to the Champagne Stakes (at Doncaster) or the National Stakes (at the Curragh) if his mouth heals quickly and he is cantering away in a bitless bridle. We’re lucky that he has a very good temperament that allows us to do that – I certainly don’t think we could have done that with his dad.

“If we have a bit comfortably back in his mouth, which we may well do in the early part of next week, then he could go one way and then Wolf Of Badenoch could go the other.”

Wolf Of Badenoch followed in the footsteps of Palmer’s 2000 Guineas and Royal Ascot hero Galileo Gold by running in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his second start, finishing a close up second to Charlie Appleby’s Aomori City.

The Pinatubo colt made a winning debut at Doncaster prior to his run on the Sussex Downs and that Town Moor course form has Palmer leaning towards the Champagne Stakes with Wolf Of Badenoch, which would open the door for Seagulls Eleven to step up to Group One level in Ireland the following day.

“Wolf Of Badenoch is in great shape and we’re slightly in two minds as to whether we go to Doncaster or to the Curragh,” continued Palmer.

“I think just because he won his maiden at Doncaster, I’m quite keen on the Champagne Stakes for him and if that was the case then we might let Seagulls Eleven step up to Group One in Ireland if we’re happy with him. We will have to see what the confirmations look like and then make a call.”